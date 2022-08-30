Read full article on original website
Henrico Community Food Bank to host September food drive
The Henrico Community Food Bank is hosting its September food drive at the West End Manor Civic Association.
Two displaced, one in hospital after Chesterfield fire
A fire in Chesterfield displaced two adults and put one person in the hospital on Saturday morning.
Police: Person in car killed at Chesterfield apartments
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body inside a car in a Chesterfield apartment complex parking lot Saturday morning.
Over 60 roads and streets in Henrico will get speed limit changes
In the coming months, dozens of streets and roads around Henrico County will have their speed limits reduced.
Truck overturns in Chesterfield, driver charged
Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.
NBC12
Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
NBC12
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
Chesterfield police investigating shooting that left one dead in car
Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into the death of a person who was found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3.
‘Severe structural damage’ on Texas Beach pedestrian bridge could result in collapse, Richmond Parks and Rec says
According to Richmond Parks and Recreation, a Sept. 1 inspection of the bridge revealed "severe structural damage" that could potentially result in the bridge collapsing.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Suspects sought in theft from motor vehicle near Byrd Park in Richmond
nd Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a theft from a parked vehicle in Richmond's Carillon neighborhood last month.
Person found dead with gunshot wound in Chesterfield, police investigating
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.
NBC12
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
Family-centric events, activities in Hopewell for fall
A new season often brings a new round of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy, and the city of Hopewell is no different.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Virginia State Fair tickets are now on sale for a discounted rate
Tickets are now on sale for the Virginia State Fair, and from now until the fair kick off day, you can buy tickets at a discounted rate.
Richmond Animal Care and Control cuts adoption fees in half for Labor Day weekend
If you have been looking for a new furry friend, this weekend might be the perfect time to adopt a dog or cat from Richmond Animal Care and Control.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 1-7
Taking over the shuttered Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr. are back on the water. Next month the duo plan to introduce Odyssey Fish, a Chesapeake Bay-centric concept bearing a resemblance to sibling restaurants Alewife and the original Odyssey Fish in Manchester’s Hatch Local food hall. We can confirm frozen cocktails, plenty of chilled seafood and a little Sylvester Stallone in the mix. (Richmond magazine)
Lanes clear on I-295 in Henrico
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
