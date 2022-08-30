ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
RICHMOND, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 1-7

Taking over the shuttered Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr. are back on the water. Next month the duo plan to introduce Odyssey Fish, a Chesapeake Bay-centric concept bearing a resemblance to sibling restaurants Alewife and the original Odyssey Fish in Manchester’s Hatch Local food hall. We can confirm frozen cocktails, plenty of chilled seafood and a little Sylvester Stallone in the mix. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Lanes clear on I-295 in Henrico

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

