SD State Fair features grocery bagger battle
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair on Saturday holds a grocery-bagging competition sponsored by the South Dakota Retailers Association. The defending champ is Natasha Artz, of Fair City Foods in Huron. She’s one of 10 who plan to compete on the NorthWestern Energy Freedom Stage at 11:30 a.m. CT.
SD state park numbers were off a bit in July
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Camping in July continued at a record pace in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas but revenues overall fell a shade. That was the message the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received Thursday from Al Nedved. The assistant director for...
Relay run across SD to raise money for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local volunteers is putting their love of running to the ultimate test. They are taking part in a four-day relay run across the state of South Dakota. It’s called the 437 project, a group of 12 runners will cover 437 miles...
Tractor tribute at state vets cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s Labor Day weekend travel crowd included a group of farmers, and others, from southwest Minnesota who took the back roads into South Dakota. But this was more than just a pleasure ride; it also served a solemn purpose. Nearly 75 tractors moved...
SD medical marijuana cardholders up 32% in Unity Rd’s 1st month
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The first state-regulated medical marijuana dispensary in South Dakota just wrapped up its first month in business. “When we opened our doors on July 27th, South Dakota had just over 1,700 medical marijuana patients,” Unity Rd. in Hartford’s co-owner Adam Jorgensen said. Now...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn’s left hand went up. The...
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 3rd
HURON, SD — It’s South Dakota Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Attractions include a petting zoo and pony ride opening at 9 a.m. Carnival rides open at 10 a.m. A classic car show at 11 a.m. The Farm Safety FFA Quiz Bowl Championship takes place at 2 p.m. A kids stick horse competition at 5 p.m. Josh Turner and Elle King perform in the grandstand starting at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.
SD state fair kicks off with new attractions
HURON, S.D. (KELO)– Rides, food, livestock and concerts are back at the South Dakota State Fair this week. For Rutland FFA and 4-H member, Garet Wicks, the state fair is a time to get his sheep in the show ring and show off all the hard work he’s put into his animals this year.
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
Hot weather today; Cooler start to Labor Day Weekend
Hot weather continues to be the big weather story across KELOLAND as most locations hit the 90s yesterday. Temperatures today will be even warmer for parts of western SD. We did manage to develop some scattered showers and thunderstorms in Nebraska. A few of them also developed near Custer and also in the far southeast toward Yankton and Vermillion.
