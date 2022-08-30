Read full article on original website
Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the near drowning of a two-year-old who was found unresponsive inside a pool Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, paramedics were able to regain a pulse and he was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition. The LPD Special Investigation Unit is handling the case. Although...
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One mother, along with the city of Laredo, is trying to raise awareness about overdosing. A proclamation was held on Thursday, September 1 at City Council Chambers to pause and honor those who have died from an overdose and to reflect on the grief of those they left behind.
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction. The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo. The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian. When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a...
Encinal Police Dept. sees increase in human smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a thousand people live in the City of Encinal and just like any other community on the border, the city has seen its fair share of crime within the past few months. Encinal is just a few miles north of the Border Patrol checkpoint...
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
Laredo Police need help identifying man allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft case. Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and white pants leaving a grocery store. If you have any information on the man’s identity or...
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years. The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. With the...
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine. Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital. The organization...
Stash house bust in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station and other local law enforcement officials closed a stash house in south Laredo. It happened on Tuesday, August 30, when Border Patrol agents, Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office closed a stash house located on Malinche Avenue. 14 undocumented individuals were found inside the residence. They were all in the country illegally and were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. Six of the individuals had prior arrests by the U.S. Border Patrol.
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo. Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization. The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a...
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-year-old boy is hospitalized Thursday night after nearly drowning. The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dellwood for a reported drowning at around 5:11 p.m. Fire crews arrived and found a two-year-old child who was not breathing and did not have a...
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women. This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.
Pet of the Week: Bingo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is over and done with but there are still several pets without a home. In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for someone to take Bingo home!. Bingo is a lab-mix...
Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City. The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour. It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill. Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
Laredo seeks to expand trade routes for hazardous materials
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is looking to start crossing hazardous materials through World Trade International Bridge, but there is a holdup. The Mexican government has not given the green light. The city of Laredo bridge director, Yvette Limon, said, “at the moment we have not been...
