LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station and other local law enforcement officials closed a stash house in south Laredo. It happened on Tuesday, August 30, when Border Patrol agents, Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office closed a stash house located on Malinche Avenue. 14 undocumented individuals were found inside the residence. They were all in the country illegally and were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. Six of the individuals had prior arrests by the U.S. Border Patrol.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO