Scotland County, NC

WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Standoff ends with one in custody

A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WMBF

Missing Darlington man with autism found safe, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday that a missing man with autism has been found. Devell Knox, 31, was last seen on Friday along Treys Drive in Darlington, which is near the Darlington County Emergency Management building. The sheriff’s office sent...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police investigating after body found: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a death after a body was found on Saturday. On Saturday at approximately 9 a.m., Fayetteville police officers say they responded to the 7700 block of Raeford Road in reference to a deceased male behind a dumpster. UPDATE: Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wfxb.com

Victim of Shooting in Florence has Been Identified

The victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in Florence has been identified. 26-year-old Kalique Allen of Florence died during the shooting which happened around 8:15pm in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. An autopsy is planned at MUSC. A woman was also left critically injured and was taken to a local hospital. The night of the shooting, Florence police said they believed the suspect had left the area.
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC

