Joseph Wilson
4d ago
I just read we don't have a water supply for this and yet they keep building new subdivisions that are high density it's unreal!
Rick Delaney
4d ago
Water apparently is not an issue? There has got to be a moratorium at some point.. to stop this ridiculous over building.
azbex.com
JDM Proposes New Mixed-Use Development in Litchfield Park
JDM Partners, owner of the Wigwam, is asking the City of Litchfield Park to take another look at a proposed mixed-use development planned for the northwest corner of Litchfield Road and Wigwam Boulevard. The proposed project would include 184 apartment units, 28 townhomes, as well as 14KSF of neighborhood retail...
azbex.com
Bell Bank Park Nears Resolution with Contractors
The owners of Bell Bank Park have agreed to a final settlement with contractors in the completion of the $100M project in East Mesa and expect all subcontractors and vendors to be paid by October 31, 2022, according to Chad Miller, CEO, Legacy Sports USA. The project was completed in...
KTAR.com
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson
PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-02-22
1. Mack Real Estate Group has begun construction on the first part of its massive industrial development – Mack Innovation Park – on 19th Avenue north of the Deer Valley Airport. Sites A and C will eventually provide 917KSF of warehouse space between the two sites. 2. Construction...
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County officials vote against Rio Verde Foothills tax district for water
PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted this week against creating a taxing district to manage water supplies in a rural community east of Scottsdale. Tuesday’s unanimous vote leaves Rio Verde Foothills with four months to find a way to replace the pending loss of its primary water supply.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area
The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
12news.com
Check out the new storage container housing in downtown Phoenix
A new housing complex made out of shipping containers is open for business in downtown Phoenix. Jen Wahl has more on this story.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
fox10phoenix.com
City of Tempe criticized for pushing out homeless living in the Salt River bed due to unsafe conditions
TEMPE, Ariz. - Homeless living at the riverbed by Tempe Town Lake are being forced to leave as the city calls the conditions in that area unhealthy and unsafe. The city is going to start citing for trespassing on Sept. 1. There's been some criticism about the plan, but city...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture
The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
AZFamily
Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
ABC 15 News
Officials investigating additional reports of weapons brought to Valley schools
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Officials are investigating two more recent reports of weapons being brought to East Valley schools. Pinal County officials are investigating reports that a student brought a gun to a Florence Unified School District campus on Wednesday. School district officials say they were told by...
