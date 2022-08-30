Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
Suspect identified in Friday night's downtown shooting
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect involved in Friday night's officer-involved shooting as Ernest Terrell Blakney.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Homicide suspect killed in police shooting in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation led police on a three-mile pursuit through parts of downtown Milwaukee Friday night and then suffered fatal injuries in a shootout with police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The initial traffic stop was...
Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old wounded near 47th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 47th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 2. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; accused killer dead after chase
MILWAUKEE - A man wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide is dead after a police shooting downtown late Friday, Sept. 2. The man, shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district following a lengthy high-speed chase around the city, is 47-year-old homicide suspect Ernest Blakney, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to life...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Homicide suspect identified in shootout with Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police shot and killed a homicide suspect after a chase overnight. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirm the homicide suspect was Ernest Blakney. During a news conference Saturday morning, police say they tried to pull over a truck at 22nd & National avenues around 10:50 p.m....
nbc15.com
Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
CBS 58
'She was a good woman': Husband of woman fatally shot near 22nd and Center speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Eight-five-year-old Ivory Mallory is remembering his wife after she was killed in a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee. Mallory was also injured, including two others. The shooter is still on the run. The Mallorys live near 22nd and Center, and say the suspect -- 57-year-old Leslie Bost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; man, woman wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that wounded a man and woman on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the area near 13th and Galena in Milwaukee. This, after a 38-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jury finds Illinois man guilty in 2021 Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A jury found an Illinois man guilty on Friday, Sept. 2 of all charges he faced in connection to a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois was charged first first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'
MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving. The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot neighbors at 22nd and Center, prosecutors say
Leslie Bost, 57, is wanted for shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center Aug. 24, killing one of the four victims. Prosecutors say his own sister sat on the porch with the victims as he opened fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
Train crashes into car, one woman killed
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a woman was killed Saturday morning in a car vs train crash.
Comments / 1