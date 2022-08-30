ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
LANCASTER, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Parent group discussing possible solutions to finding guns at schools

The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord. Travelers are flocking to the airport as Labor Day weekend gets underway. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he...
CONCORD, NC
NewsBreak
fox46.com

Man seriously injured in shooting at uptown Charlotte hookah bar: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was seriously injured in a reported shooting at an uptown Charlotte hookah bar early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Fire House Bar and Lounge located at 320 W. Carson Blvd., the police report stated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CONCORD, NC

