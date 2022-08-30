Read full article on original website
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other victims, ages 19 and 27, were also hospitalized.
Man accused of shooting, killing NC bus driver will not face the death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver back in February will not face the death penalty, authorities confirmed with QCN.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
Police: NC man killed during argument over Walmart parking spot
Concord, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Thursday after police said he got into an argument with another man over a parking spot at a Walmart in Concord. Anthony Scott Amey was charged with felony hit and run. Investigators said Amey and Leon Phillip Fortner, 55, also from...
District urging community vigilance after three guns found in Rock Hill schools this week
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A gun has been found on the campus of a Rock Hill school for the third time this week, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were performing a safety and security check at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday when the school resource officer was tipped off to a gun in a student’s car.
Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling […]
Photos released of car connected to drive-by shooting that injured 4-year-old boy in SE Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a vehicle connected to a shooting that seriously injured a 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on the 7100 block of Wallace Road near Andrew Jackson Highway. BE THE FIRST...
Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three months after Dalton Lewis was shot and killed, his family is continuing their push for answers. They told WBTV they want arrests to be made. “I want answers and I want someone to pay for what they did,” said Lynn Spargo, Lewis’ mother.
Parent group discussing possible solutions to finding guns at schools
Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020.
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
S.C. school district pays $2M to settle lawsuit after child with autism attacked on school bus, attorney says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The Chesterfield County School District has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with the family of a child with autism who was attacked on a school bus, attorneys said. According to Patrick McLaughlin with the Wukela Law Firm, the South Carolina Department of Education paid $187,500...
Stolen gun found in bookbag at South Carolina high school; mother, son arrested: police
The 16-year-old student was charged with possession of a handgun under 18, possession of a stolen handgun, and resisting arrest.
DA’s Office: Man pleads guilty in shooting death of teen in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy almost one and a half years ago, authorities said. Spencer David Clark pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 48 to 70 months in prison, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.
Man seriously injured in shooting at uptown Charlotte hookah bar: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was seriously injured in a reported shooting at an uptown Charlotte hookah bar early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Fire House Bar and Lounge located at 320 W. Carson Blvd., the police report stated.
Concord Mills shooting prompts lockdown and leaves shoppers hiding in fear after hearing gunshots
A SHOOTING at a busy shopping center sent patrons hiding in fear and placed the mall on lockdown. Concord Millis Mall in North Carolina descended into chaos on Wednesday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting that sent shoppers fleeing. The Concord Police Department said units responded to a 911 call about...
Gastonia Police: Man Wanted For Purchasing $240 Worth Of Items With Stolen Credit Card
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase $240 worth of merchandise at stores in Gastonia. Detectives say a woman accidentally left her credit card on top of a gas pump on N. Chester Street in Gastonia when the card was stolen.
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020.
Lancaster man arrested with 1,000+ grams of cocaine, deputies say
A traffic stop on Reid's car happened on South Huges Street near North Main Street when deputies saw his black Mercedes driving left of center.
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested after marijuana and a firearm was found inside his backpack at South Pointe High School on Monday. His mother was also arrested for obstruction of justice after arriving at the school. According to the Rock Hill Police, around 12:15 p.m....
