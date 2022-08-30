ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Man accused in target practice shooting now faces murder charge

By Robert Cox, Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOpYN_0hbPZPWy00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was charged in the death of a Cherokee County woman who was struck by a bullet during target practice faces upgraded charges following new forensic evidence.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Ke sha Tate was shot while standing at the back door of her home on Songbird Lane late Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said that 30-year-old Nicholas Skyler Lucas was shooting a gun in his backyard for target practice.

A bullet struck Tate, causing fatal injuries.

Tate leaves behind 9 children.

“She has babies, her youngest is 4 and she has a grandbaby. They don’t understand what’s going on,” said Beverly Vercher, Tate’s sister.

Lucas was then charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that forensic evidence showed that the round which hit Tate was not from a bullet that ricocheted while target practicing.

“The only way the victim could have been struck was for the shooter to turn and intentionally fire in that direction,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller.

Sheriff Mueller says the bullet, retrieved during an autopsy, didn’t show the deformity it would have if it had struck an object first.

“We believe based on the forensic work that was done by our team that we can clearly say this was not an accident, that it was not a ricochet,” he said.

“People can easily by untruthful or leave out pertinent details when speaking with investigators but the forensic evidence cannot lie and it’s the evidence that speaks justice for the victim of a crime,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller.

Lucas has now been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and shooting under the influence.

Lucas appeared before a judge Tuesday and spoke out about the charges.

“It was a complete accident. I don’t understand why anyone would ever think that I was out to get that woman, or whatever they think,” said Lucas.

The bond hearing was packed with people.

“So, we’re grateful for the community’s support and just for the Sheriff’s Office for doing what we needed them to do,” said Vercher.

“Kesha’s not here to speak, but the forensics spoke for her, the forensics spoke for her today,” said Sheriff Mueller.

“Love your loved ones while they’re still here. It’s too late when that day comes when you can’t say that,” said the victim’s sister.

Tate’s family and friends say they will continue to fight for Kesha Tate and the loved ones she left behind.

“Let’s fight peacefully. Let’s work together in the community with the Sheriff’s Department and get this man put away for the rest of his life.”

Lucas is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, SC
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Target Practice#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on motions filed regarding access to his iPhone. Hughes is charged with murder in connection with the brutal death of Christina Parcell, who was stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Elderly woman dies following Upstate house fire

A house fire Friday in Greenville County killed one person and hospitalized two others. The fire was reported at a home on Whittlin Way in Taylors around 5:30 PM. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver in deadly Upstate crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on state Highway 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Britt McAbee, 34, was traveling in a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy