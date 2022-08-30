Minerva-Beaver Local high school football game canceled for Week 3

MINERVA - COVID-19 has claimed its first cancellation of the 2022 high school football season for a Stark County team.

The Minerva game against Beaver Local scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, is off because of a spike in cases within the team and staff for the Lions. All in-person practices for Minerva have been canceled for the time being.

