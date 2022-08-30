ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL Idaho Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer.

“You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on Twitter Friday. “Nobody can get you in early, help you jump in line, or guarantee eligibility. Anybody who says they can or tries to charge you is a scammer.”

Within two days of Biden’s announcement of the new program last Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission Friday morning that scammers had glommed onto it. The FTC sent out a “Consumer Alert” headed, “Did you hear about the student loan announcements? Scammers did, too.”

Wasden advised Idahoans to ignore any such solicitations, and encouraged them to report them to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and also notify his office’s Consumer Protection Unit by filling out a consumer complaint form at the Attorney General’s website, ag.idaho.gov .

The Biden-Harris administration’s new Student Debt Relief Plan will forgive student loan debt of up to $20,000 for those who qualified for and received Pell Grants, and up to $10,000 for those who did not, if their income is less than $125,000 a year for an individual or $250,000 for households.

For nearly 8 million borrowers, that relief will happen automatically, because the U.S. Department of Education has the borrowers’ income data. For borrowers for whom the department doesn’t already have the data, an application will be made available in the coming weeks. People can sign up for notification when the application is available at ed.gov/subscriptions.

The administration is also proposing changes to student loan repayment rules that would grant additional relief to lower- and middle-income borrowers. For notification on updates to those rules, people can sign up at the same U.S. Department of Education site, ed.gov/subscriptions .

Currently, required payments on federal student loans are on pause due to the pandemic, and have been since early 2020; the administration announced this week that that pause will be extended through Dec. 31, 2022, so payments will resume in January.

Another existing program, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, remains in effect through Oct. 31; borrowers who are employed by nonprofits, the military, or federal, state, tribal or local government may be eligible to have all their student loans forgiven through that program. There’s more information on that online at PSLF.gov .

#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Fraud#Idahoans#Consumer Protection Unit
Idaho State Journal

State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon

IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Eastern Idaho legislators discuss upcoming special session

Idaho lawmakers are set to reconvene on Thursday for a special session to vote on a bill that seeks to alleviate the impacts of inflation and invest in public education. Many legislators including several from eastern Idaho have cosponsored the bill, which was announced in a proclamation from Gov. Brad Little. Only the governor of Idaho can call the Legislature back into session after it’s adjourned for the year. Among...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Oregon: Surge in out-of-state abortion patients

PORTLAND, Oregon — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick as more and more trigger bans are being put into effect and laws are being enacted,” said Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette. ...
OREGON STATE
