Queen Q
4d ago
I love everyone.. but she was telling the truth. I worked in Hamilton County schools as a cafeteria manager. And it was very difficult on teachers and staff.
7
Montrell Gustus Douglas
4d ago
my sister is a teacher here in Hamilton county born and raised. Never said anything like this ever. So step it up and stop having excuses all the time.....
2
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County Schools spent part of COVID-19 relief for new school, think tank says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools used a portion of $142 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to budget for a brand new school, a conservative Tennessee-based think tank report finds. The Beacon Center in Nashville says it's spent months poring over thousands of documents from open records requests...
WTVC
UTC students, activists call for change to school's minimum wage at rally Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UTC students and activists pushed for change to the school's minimum wage at a rally Thursday. The rally was held by the UTC United Campus Workers who hope to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The United Campus Workers say they spoke with school...
WDEF
Wamp Outlines Priorities as He Begins Term
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The elections and fanfare are now over, and Weston Wamp is on the job as Hamilton County’s Mayor. After being sworn in, Wamp hinted at his agenda for the beginning of his term, placing the emphasis on education. “We’re going to step alongside Justin Robertson,...
Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
chattanoogacw.com
John's Recycling Scholar Athletes from Walker Valley High School vs Ooltewah High School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time now for our Scholar Athletes of the Week, sponsored by John’s Recycling. This week’s honorees are Jackson Gibson and Jaxon Thurman. From Walker Valley High School is Jackson Gibson. Jackson is a two-time letterman for the Mustang football team, and currently...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
WSMV
Bus driver strike expected to end in Franklin Co. after commission meeting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.
chattanoogacw.com
Football game sparks friendly rivalry between Cleveland and Bradley County mayor
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a battle for bragging rights going back decades: Bradley Central vs Cleveland. The highly anticipated game sparked a friendly rivalry between the Bradley County and Cleveland mayors. The first shot was fired on Facebook by Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis, who shared photos of...
Chattanooga, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Silverdale Baptist Academy football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
WSMV
Student charged after making threat towards Coffee Co. school, claims it was joke
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools officials confirmed that a third threat against a school was investigated Wednesday. CCS officials said a student of Coffee County Central High School was overheard making a threat toward the school. Investigators found that the statement was a joke; however, the student will be charged criminally.
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
WDEF
New $582 million dollar investment will bring new jobs and high salaries to McMinn County
State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.
WTVC
Missing Marion County woman
MARION COUNTY, Tn. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to police, 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9, 2022. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to have gone...
WTVC
2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting Walker County Full of Love
ROCK SPRINGS, Ga. — Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Deputy Bruce Coker discuss the upcoming 2022 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Walker County Full of Love. The event is Monday, September 5th at the Walker County Civic Center. Stay connected with...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
chattanoogacw.com
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Theatre Announces Fall Performances
The Lee University Theatre Program, led by Dr. Christine Williams, will perform two plays, including a special student directed production during the fall semester. The season will begin with “Where Have All the Lightning Bugs Gone?” by Louis E. Catron. Fai Lloyd, senior theatre major, will direct the play which will run on Sept. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. This nostalgic show is sure to capture the “almost unspeakably poignant wonder of love.”
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
CPD concludes investigation of officer for 'inappropriate social media posts'
The Cleveland Division of Police has concluded its investigation into a police officer who made "inappropriate social media" in 2014, years prior to being hired by the department.
