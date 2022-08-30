Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi public schools go virtual to combat ongoing ‘water crisis’: Mississippi Association of Educators president
Mississippi public schools go virtual to combat ongoing ‘water crisis’: Mississippi Association of Educators president.
Kansas teacher wins $95,000 after school pushed her to 'deceive' parents about students' gender identity
A retired Kansas teacher won $95,000 in a lawsuit against the Geary County school district after administrators attempted to force her to deceive parents about their student's gender identity. Pamela Ricard, 58, argued that school administrators in Colorado had demanded that she use students' preferred gender pronouns in classrooms, but...
Electric vehicle push in California ‘not about environment,’ it’s ‘about control’: Radio host
Electric vehicle push in California ‘not about environment,’ it’s ‘about control’: Radio host.
Pennsylvania manufacturing workers blast Biden's student loan handout as unfair
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA. – President Biden may love to play up his working-class roots in Pennsylvania, but manufacturing workers in at least one part of the Keystone state say the White House's $500 billion student loan handout is a slap in the face to blue-collar America. Fox News Digital spoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname ‘mini shark’, have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
Blind Michigan judge drives race car — and inspires others to follow their dreams, too
Michigan state Supreme Court justice Richard Bernstein has proven that justice is truly blind. Now, he has demonstrated that someone who is blind can drive a race car as well. Bernstein, legally blind since birth, told Fox News Digital this week that Sheriff Chris Swanson, who rode in the passenger seat, assisted him with directions on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Mass panic, early closure at Minnesota State Fair following brawl
A brawl that broke out at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday and the police response that followed led to a mass crowd panic and exodus, as well as an early closure of the fairgrounds. The fight occurred at Cafe Caribe in the Midway section of the fairgrounds and resulted...
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Biden's speech was among 'the most disgusting speeches' ever: Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained why President Biden's Thursday speech was "one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." GOV. RON DESANTIS: [Biden's speech] was one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given. He ran as being...
Michigan House Dem candidate 'honored' to appear alongside show host who made antisemitic comments after 9/11
Carl Marlinga, the Democratic nominee to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District in the House, made a recent appearance on a Facebook Live program hosted by MD Rabbi Alam, claiming he was "honored" to appear alongside the host who has a history with antisemitic statements related to 9/11. Following Marlinga's appearance...
Wildfires destroy 10,000 acres in Southern California amidst record-breaking heat wave
A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record. California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slams Texas Gov. Abbott as a 'man without any morals' after sending migrant buses
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday afternoon, calling him a "man without any morals" after he sent two buses of migrants to her city's Union Station on Wednesday night. Lightfoot made the comments during a press conference with city leaders and local partners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ted Cruz returning to New Hampshire to support Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial House race
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is heading to New Hampshire next week on a 2022 mission that will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024. Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News on Saturday. The get-out-the-vote rally will be held Thursday evening at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Oz blasts Pennsylvania Dem Senate nominee Fetterman for having two men convicted of murder on campaign payroll
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman hired two convicted murderers to work for his campaign, and his Republican opponent in the state's November election, Mehmet Oz, claims it shows he is soft on crime. Dennis and Lee Horton, two brothers who were convicted of murder in 1994 and serving life...
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon spreads to nearly 14,000 acres, expected to grow amid hot and dry conditions
The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to spread, scorching nearly 14,000 acres as of Wednesday as officials say the blaze is expected to grow amid tinder-dry conditions. The blaze has burned 13,994 acres in Josephine County and is 1% contained, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida police warn of chocolate bars reportedly laced with 'magic' mushrooms
Authorities in Florida are warning parents of chocolate bars that are reportedly laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms as illegal substances are increasingly being produced in candy-like form. Police in Winter Haven located the chocolate bars while executing a recent search warrant at a meth den, the Winter Haven Police Department said...
Van on New Jersey parkway flips, leaving 4 dead and 8 injured
Four people have died and another eight were injured after a shuttle van flipped over the center median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway in the early hours of Friday morning, police said. Highway police responded to the accident around 1:30 am after a shuttle van carrying workers to...
Border Patrol agents arrest dozens of illegal immigrant criminals, gang members
Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders — this week. In a press release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the apprehension of 21 gang members, two sex offenders, and three illegal aliens with prior convictions including for robbery and battery.
South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead
A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0