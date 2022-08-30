ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Do not be alarmed’: Active shooter training in Westlake

By Justin Dennis
 4 days ago

WESTLAKE , Ohio (WJW) — The city police department expects to be training again for a mass casualty or active shooter event on Wednesday at Parkside Intermediate School and is urging residents not to be alarmed if they hear shouting or simulated gunfire.

It’s the same training that happened earlier this month at the school, 24525 Hilliard Blvd., but for a different group of officers, police said in a Tuesday alert .

This session is set for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, when residents and businesses can expect “an increased police presence” in the area. Officers may be heard shouting inside the building or using training or blank-fire ammunition during the simulation, according to the alert.

The city fire department and Westlake City School District are also participating, according to the alert.

“The Westlake Police Department is fully committed to preparing and rehearsing to professionally respond to any incident that may occur in the city,” reads the alert. “This is just another example of ongoing training in best practices for all of our employees to make Westlake one of the safest communities in Northeast Ohio.”

