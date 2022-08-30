ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud. McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!
LEE COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MOULTRIE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montezuma, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Americus, GA
City
Cordele, GA
Americus, GA
Education
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry travels to Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds hosted the Perry Panthers at Greyhound Field on Friday night. The Greyhounds (2-0) were looking to stay unbeaten on the season. The Panthers (0-1) were trying to get their first win of the season after losing 57-56 to Houston County.
GRAY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Bedleg’s hat trick leads Hurricanes to 4-0 rout of Middle Georgia State

AMERICUS – Approximately five minutes into the second half of the GSW Men’s Soccer Team’s match against Middle Georgia State, the Hurricanes maintained a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman forward Lucas Bedleg before play was stopped due to lightning in the area. After a 30-minute delay, the match resumed and GSW caught lightning in a bottle, as Bedleg added two more goals for a hat trick (three goals scored) and junior midfielder Matteo Landais added a fourth to complete the Hurricanes’ 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) of Middle Georgia State on Wednesday, August 31 at Hurricane Field.
AMERICUS, GA
WMAZ

New businesses coming to downtown Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
COCHRAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Business Technology#Sgtc
WALB 10

Tracy Taylor launches state representative campaign in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local Republican candidates spent Saturday trying to gain support for their campaigns. Tracy Taylor is running for State House District 153 in November’s election. His district covers areas in Albany and Dougherty County. “Being your local firefighter, trust me. I will go to Atlanta and...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community

On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed

MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy