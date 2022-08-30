Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud. McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!
WMAZ
WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates
WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
30 companies show up for Robins Regional Chamber job fair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is continuing to grow jobs and put people to work. On Thursday, more than 30 companies showed up to Robins Regional Chamber's job fair. "It's time to get people back into the economy," Jessica Wilson said. Wilson works for Booz Allen Hamilton as...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry travels to Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds hosted the Perry Panthers at Greyhound Field on Friday night. The Greyhounds (2-0) were looking to stay unbeaten on the season. The Panthers (0-1) were trying to get their first win of the season after losing 57-56 to Houston County.
Americus Times-Recorder
Bedleg’s hat trick leads Hurricanes to 4-0 rout of Middle Georgia State
AMERICUS – Approximately five minutes into the second half of the GSW Men’s Soccer Team’s match against Middle Georgia State, the Hurricanes maintained a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman forward Lucas Bedleg before play was stopped due to lightning in the area. After a 30-minute delay, the match resumed and GSW caught lightning in a bottle, as Bedleg added two more goals for a hat trick (three goals scored) and junior midfielder Matteo Landais added a fourth to complete the Hurricanes’ 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) of Middle Georgia State on Wednesday, August 31 at Hurricane Field.
WMAZ
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
WALB 10
Tracy Taylor launches state representative campaign in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local Republican candidates spent Saturday trying to gain support for their campaigns. Tracy Taylor is running for State House District 153 in November’s election. His district covers areas in Albany and Dougherty County. “Being your local firefighter, trust me. I will go to Atlanta and...
Albany, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Albany. The Seminole County Middle High School football team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community
On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
travelingmom.com
Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
WATCH New 3 Midday: New details on Torch Hill Road homicide and school merger update
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On News 3 Midday, well have an update on a double homicide on Torch Hill Road. Plus, two schools in the Muscogee County School District are set to become one in just two years. An update on a the new school being built to replace Dawson Elementary and St. Marys Road […]
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. missing woman found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County reported missing woman has been found. Dougherty County Police said Debra Fields Turner, 62, was found Saturday morning.
GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed
MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
Bibb deputies looking for missing woman with 'mental health issues'
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a woman who went missing Tuesday. According to a news release, Marcie Renfroe, 34, was last seen by family at her home on Napier Avenue on Tuesday. The family says Renfroe has some mental health issues.
