Wellesley sports news: Kuong wins women’s senior amateur golf title—again; Barefoot soccer returns; Wellesley High seeks assistant XC coaches; Ex-Wellesley resident playing pro lax

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 4 days ago
The Swellesley Report

New mini-library a natural fit at Wellesley community garden

There are dozens of Little Free Libraries across Wellesley, but no other like the one that went up this summer at the Weston Road Community Gardens. This unique mini-library is the product of collaboration between Wellesley High School’s Architecture Club, Woodworking Club, and Lisa Moore from the town’s Natural Resources Commission.
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Office space market boon; residential living boon; pollinator condo boon

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:. The Boston Globe’s Diti Kohli zeroes in on Wellesley in an interesting article focused on the rising demand for office space in the ‘burbs, which of course means rents are up. In part, the changes involve converting traditional office space into bio labs, as is happening on Rte. 9 in Wellesley.
The Swellesley Report

Save the date: Wellesley Mothers Forum Fall Carnival is Sept. 17

Wellesley Mothers Forum will hold its Fall Carnival on Saturday, September 17, 10am-12pm, on the Wellesley Town Green (between Town Hall and the Post Office in Wellesley Square). Join the community organization for a day of family fun including bouncy houses, performances from Walnut Hill, music with Bach to Rock, face painting, fall crafts, magic and more. Don’t forget to wish Wellesley Police community service dog Winnie a very happy birthday.
The Swellesley Report

Free craft-making for kids all around Wonderful Wellesley

Families are back from far-flung vacations destination, and the kids are back in school. It’s something to celebrate, so get out there in Wellesley on Saturday, September 10, 11am-2pm for the FREE Wonderful Wellesley Crafts for Kids event. From rock and bird-house painting to making noodle monstahs, kids can...
The Swellesley Report

Labor Day weekend schedules in Wellesley

Happy Labor Day weekend, Wellesley. Here’s what’s closed on and around this upcoming Monday, Sept. 5 federal holiday. Public Schools —Closed on Monday, Sept. 5. The Recycling and Disposal Facility — Closed Monday, Sept. 5. Libraries — Closed Sept. 3-5. Saturday hours at the Hills and...
