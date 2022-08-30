ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago 0, Columbus 0

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush. Yellow Cards_Diaz, Columbus, 74th; Herbers, Chicago, 85th; Espinoza, Chicago, 90th+7. Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Walter Heatherly, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk. Lineups. Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, André Reynolds II (Jhon Espinoza, 61st), Boris Sekulic (Jonathan...
