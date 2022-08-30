ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Stark
4d ago

Here is my prediction it might 😉 snow it might be cold 🥶 what the hell they call in winter for a reason.

cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Rain chances continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A system off to our south and west will bring lingering rain chances over the next couple of day. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and storms. There is the chance of some patchy fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

A humid weekend along with scattered storms!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is going to be a warm and humid day across central Indiana. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s. Grab the rain gear as scattered showers and storms will be likely especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms should diminish late tonight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
townandtourist.com

7 BEST Indoor Water Parks In Indiana (Don’t Miss Out!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Midwestern state of Indiana, popularly called the crossroads of America, has developed over several decades to become one of the United States’ choice destinations. For certain reasons, the state has an influx of new residents and tourists alike.
INDIANA STATE
wcsx.com

Will Michigan Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

NOAA has comes out with its official winter forecast, and it seems to differ quite a bit depending on which area of Michigan you reside. I personally can’t stand wet winters with snow and ice, so I’m hoping that my area has a dry, cold winter instead. Read on for the details.
MICHIGAN STATE
103GBF

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
INDIANA STATE
B102.7

Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WISH-TV

Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple is a service organization that has been raising money for many good causes through casino parties for years. Bob Mackay, president of Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple and Kendal Tilton, director of Noble of Indiana joined News 8 to share the inside scoop on Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
INDIANA STATE

