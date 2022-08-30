Foley Fire Department purchase two boats for water rescues

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Foley Fire Department now has two boats to use in the event of a water rescue.

You normally see firefighters in a big red truck with loud sirens and lights flashing to come to the rescue, but the department began thinking about buying rescue boats when the Cajun Navy came to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally .

Foley Fire Department Chief Joey Darby said this is something that they needed after past experiences.

“We learned a lot of lessons with Hurricane Sally, and really going back the big flood of 2014 about what our needs are for rescuing victims of major flooding especially in residential areas, we have a rescue boat but it’s more of an open water boat and so we started to figure out with both training needs and equipment needs, what would better prepare us for responding to residential areas that were flooded and dealing with flood waters in particular,” Darby said.

The two boats will serve different purposes, but are exactly what the Fire Department was looking for. The boats are considered fishing and duck hunting boats, which, according to Darby, are perfect to get through flooded residential neighborhoods to come to the rescue.

“These boats are smaller craft that can be deployed anywhere, they can float in very shallow water, they can get us over obstacles in flooded neighborhoods and really help us move people during that type of scenario so we will continue to analyze and prepare based on our past experiences,” Darby said.

September is typically the peak of hurricane season. While we are not in any danger now, the Foley Fire Department wants to be prepared for when water rescues are needed.

