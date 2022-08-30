Read full article on original website
Royal Caribbean Fixes Something Passengers Didn't Like
During the pandemic, canceled cruises happened from March 2020 through well into the summer of 2021. Even as some cruise ships came back in July 2021, the full Royal Caribbean International (RCL) fleet had not returned, so cancelations remained common. Even during the darkest days when the Centers for Disease...
Royal Caribbean Follows Carnival, Norwegian in Raising a Key Fee
When you sail with Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , the cost of your ticket is not the full price of your trip. Yes, paying your cruise fare gets you a lot: your room, a variety of included dining venues, lots of entertainment, pools, and some basic beverages. But if you want to eat in specialty restaurants and drink soda, adult beverages or anything except a very basic cup of coffee, you will pay extra.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks
Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son at SpaceX's headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon Musk has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Texas, worth $45,000. Elon...
Planning To Retire on a Cruise Ship? Here’s How Much It Costs
Many individuals are planning to set sail as part of their target retirement lifestyle, but not necessarily through short-term options like spending weekends on a boat. Some retirees plan to retire...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 10 things you should do before every flight.
After working in the airline industry, I've learned some of the best tips for making flying easier, from wearing comfortable clothes to packing light.
cntraveler.com
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
cruisefever.net
Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola
Norwegian Cruise Line has signed a beverage partnership with Coca-Cola and the world’s #1 soft drink is debuting on the cruise line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima. While Coca-Cola is currently only on Norwegian Prima, it will be rolled out to the other 17 cruise ships in Norwegian’s fleet by the end of the year.
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Norwegian Makes a Beverage Move Many Passengers Will Love
Cruise lines, and any business that offers food and drink, must make some choices that have the potential to anger customers. If, for example, a coffee chain decides to stop stocking 2% milk because people tend to order whole, skim, or plant-based milk, that might be the right thing for its bottom line but it'll upset a small subset of customers.
American Airlines passengers were stuck on an Atlantic island for 20 hours after their plane was diverted when pilots smelled smoke in the cockpit, report says
Passengers were left for 20 hours in an airport after American diverted a flight from Miami to London, per PA. American told PA it had to divert the flight to Bermuda because of a possible mechanical breakdown. One passenger told PA the captain announced on the flight there was a...
I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel
The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the world's fastest and longest-range business aircraft. Billionaires like Elon Musk own the jet, which was tracked by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney on Twitter earlier this year. I toured the plane at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to see if it's worth the price...
Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change
Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship’s New Thrill Ride Will Debut Later This Year
MSC Cruises is taking thrills to a new level this fall when ROBOTRON debuts on their new cruise ship, MSC Seascape. ROBOTRON is a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests – flying them nearly 175 feet above the sea. The adrenaline-pumping experience gives riders an unobstructed 360° view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck, flip upside down and move in all directions. You can watch a 30 second video below that gives a first look at this new cruise ship attraction.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move
Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
