ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Fixes Something Passengers Didn't Like

During the pandemic, canceled cruises happened from March 2020 through well into the summer of 2021. Even as some cruise ships came back in July 2021, the full Royal Caribbean International (RCL) fleet had not returned, so cancelations remained common. Even during the darkest days when the Centers for Disease...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Follows Carnival, Norwegian in Raising a Key Fee

When you sail with Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , the cost of your ticket is not the full price of your trip. Yes, paying your cruise fare gets you a lot: your room, a variety of included dining venues, lots of entertainment, pools, and some basic beverages. But if you want to eat in specialty restaurants and drink soda, adult beverages or anything except a very basic cup of coffee, you will pay extra.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Cruise#Cruise Ship#Starlink#Cruise Industry#Royal Caribbean#Cruise Lines Switching#Silversea Cruises#Royal Caribbean Group#Freedom Of The Seas#Edge
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola

Norwegian Cruise Line has signed a beverage partnership with Coca-Cola and the world’s #1 soft drink is debuting on the cruise line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima. While Coca-Cola is currently only on Norwegian Prima, it will be rolled out to the other 17 cruise ships in Norwegian’s fleet by the end of the year.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Norwegian Makes a Beverage Move Many Passengers Will Love

Cruise lines, and any business that offers food and drink, must make some choices that have the potential to anger customers. If, for example, a coffee chain decides to stop stocking 2% milk because people tend to order whole, skim, or plant-based milk, that might be the right thing for its bottom line but it'll upset a small subset of customers.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel

The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the world's fastest and longest-range business aircraft. Billionaires like Elon Musk own the jet, which was tracked by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney on Twitter earlier this year. I toured the plane at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to see if it's worth the price...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change

Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship’s New Thrill Ride Will Debut Later This Year

MSC Cruises is taking thrills to a new level this fall when ROBOTRON debuts on their new cruise ship, MSC Seascape. ROBOTRON is a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests – flying them nearly 175 feet above the sea. The adrenaline-pumping experience gives riders an unobstructed 360° view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck, flip upside down and move in all directions. You can watch a 30 second video below that gives a first look at this new cruise ship attraction.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy