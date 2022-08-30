TONIGHT: Pockets of sunshine were behind layers of clouds across the Ohio Valley this Friday. Portions of the area received more sun than others. The good news at least, no precipitation around thanks to high pressure still under control. Although, an increase in coverage for rain will return as we head into the holiday weekend. Temperatures were warm and dew points were high today. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s with dew points in the sticky/muggy category. We stay sticky into the weekend. Pockets of clouds will be around as we head closer to kickoff for some Ohio Valley football this evening. Just remember to stay hydrated if you plan to go out this evening. Tonight, clouds will increase and become more prominent across the area. Overnight lows will only reach the upper 60s. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO