Ohio County, WV

WTRF

Rain activity will increase for Ohio and West Virginia this weekend

TONIGHT: Pockets of sunshine were behind layers of clouds across the Ohio Valley this Friday. Portions of the area received more sun than others. The good news at least, no precipitation around thanks to high pressure still under control. Although, an increase in coverage for rain will return as we head into the holiday weekend. Temperatures were warm and dew points were high today. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s with dew points in the sticky/muggy category. We stay sticky into the weekend. Pockets of clouds will be around as we head closer to kickoff for some Ohio Valley football this evening. Just remember to stay hydrated if you plan to go out this evening. Tonight, clouds will increase and become more prominent across the area. Overnight lows will only reach the upper 60s. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph.
OHIO STATE
houstonherald.com

Rainfall expected in south-central Missouri, Ozarks

Local pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in south-central Missouri on Saturday. A few locations could receive another 1-2 inches of rainfall today, the National Weather Service said. Creek and river levels may become elevated from the recent/expected rainfall, it said.
MISSOURI STATE
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF

Rain moves in for the weekend

Friday: Mix of Clouds and sun for your Feel Good Friday. Expect to see some sunshine throughout the day, but also some cloud cover that will thicken throughout the evening and overnight hours tonight. 84 degrees here in Wheeling, so expect to see your high temperatures today sitting in the mid to upper 80’s.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
CHARLESTON, WV
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
WDTV

West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
ANIMALS
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Ranks No. 24 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 24 in the 2022 Preseason Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. This is the first time WVU has appeared in the national...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
MORGANTOWN, WV

