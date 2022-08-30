Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syr.edu
Interim Leadership Named for Syracuse University Art Museum
Marcelle Haddix, associate provost for strategic initiatives, today announced an interim leadership team for the Syracuse University Art Museum, a member of the Coalition of Museum and Art Centers (CMAC). Effective Friday, Sept. 23, Emily Dittman will serve as interim director and Melissa Yuen will serve as interim chief curator. This announcement follows news that Vanja Malloy, director and chief curator since August 2019, has accepted a position at the University of Chicago.
syr.edu
Committee to Identify Next Dean of the Whitman School Appointed
Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter today announced the members of the search committee charged with identifying the next dean of the Whitman School of Management. Associate Dean for Undergraduate and Master’s Education and Professor of Entrepreneurship Alexander McKelvie’s appointment as interim dean will remain in effect until a new dean is identified.
syr.edu
Roundup: Syracuse University Social Accounts to Follow (and Some Websites to Bookmark)
Stay connected with Syracuse University wherever you are! For new and returning students, there can be an overwhelming amount of information and resources shared at the beginning of the semester. Following University accounts on social media and frequenting University websites can help you stay up-to-date with campus news and events...
syr.edu
Committee Co-Chairs, Members Named to Lead Search for the Next Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter today announced the members of the search committee charged with identifying the next dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Professor Lois Agnew will continue to serve as interim dean of the College, a role she began on July 1, until a new dean is appointed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syr.edu
Syracuse University Launching Food Insecurity Awareness Week: Combating Food Insecurity as One University
Every day in the City of Syracuse, thousands of children face uncertainty over where their next meal will come from. According to U.S. Census data, the child poverty rate in the city in 2020 was 48.4%—the highest in the country. Syracuse University is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Syracuse to raise awareness of the problem and collect donations, coming together to combat food insecurity as one university and one community.
syr.edu
Important Update Regarding Vending Machine COVID Tests
Ahead of the start of the fall semester, the University procured more than 80,000 COVID tests to ensure reliable access to self-testing resources for students, faculty and staff. Unfortunately, late yesterday we learned that a small number of the roughly 300 FlowFlex test kits sold to the University and distributed to date via campus vending machines may be counterfeit.
syr.edu
Syracuse Abroad Announces New Immersion Program in Buenos Aires
Syracuse Abroad is excited to announce a new addition to the Santiago Center program. Reintroducing the intensive Spanish immersion program, students will now have the opportunity to begin their semester in Argentina, as part of a prequel course prior to arriving in Chile. This new immersion will prepare students for the Spanish language program in Santiago, while introducing them to the modern culture and iconic city of Buenos Aires.
syr.edu
Syracuse Police Remind Football Fans to Follow Parking Regulations at Home Opener Game
The Syracuse Police Department is reminding fans attending the home opener football game on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome to follow all on-street parking regulations. Illegal parking during games creates serious public safety risks to the neighborhood and to people attending the events. Syracuse Police Officers working JMA Dome...
Comments / 0