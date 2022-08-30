ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

syr.edu

Interim Leadership Named for Syracuse University Art Museum

Marcelle Haddix, associate provost for strategic initiatives, today announced an interim leadership team for the Syracuse University Art Museum, a member of the Coalition of Museum and Art Centers (CMAC). Effective Friday, Sept. 23, Emily Dittman will serve as interim director and Melissa Yuen will serve as interim chief curator. This announcement follows news that Vanja Malloy, director and chief curator since August 2019, has accepted a position at the University of Chicago.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Committee to Identify Next Dean of the Whitman School Appointed

Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter today announced the members of the search committee charged with identifying the next dean of the Whitman School of Management. Associate Dean for Undergraduate and Master’s Education and Professor of Entrepreneurship Alexander McKelvie’s appointment as interim dean will remain in effect until a new dean is identified.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Syracuse University Launching Food Insecurity Awareness Week: Combating Food Insecurity as One University

Every day in the City of Syracuse, thousands of children face uncertainty over where their next meal will come from. According to U.S. Census data, the child poverty rate in the city in 2020 was 48.4%—the highest in the country. Syracuse University is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Syracuse to raise awareness of the problem and collect donations, coming together to combat food insecurity as one university and one community.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Important Update Regarding Vending Machine COVID Tests

Ahead of the start of the fall semester, the University procured more than 80,000 COVID tests to ensure reliable access to self-testing resources for students, faculty and staff. Unfortunately, late yesterday we learned that a small number of the roughly 300 FlowFlex test kits sold to the University and distributed to date via campus vending machines may be counterfeit.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Syracuse Abroad Announces New Immersion Program in Buenos Aires

Syracuse Abroad is excited to announce a new addition to the Santiago Center program. Reintroducing the intensive Spanish immersion program, students will now have the opportunity to begin their semester in Argentina, as part of a prequel course prior to arriving in Chile. This new immersion will prepare students for the Spanish language program in Santiago, while introducing them to the modern culture and iconic city of Buenos Aires.
SYRACUSE, NY

