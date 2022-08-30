Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
WNEM
MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
Pedestrian killed on I-75, suspected impaired driver crashes into MDOT plow truck amid investigation
BUENA VISTA, MI - A series of crashes snarled traffic on I-75 in Saginaw County during the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, resulting in a man’s death. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to multiple crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 and the foot of the Zilwaukee Bridge around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
nbc25news.com
Midland Police: 80-year-old missing woman found
MIDLAND, Mich. -UPDATE: According to Midland County Central Dispatch, Marilyn Goeders has been located and is being evaluated now. The Midland Police Department needs your help locating missing 80-year-old Marilyn Goeders. Police say they were dispatched to Primrose Retirement Community for a report of a missing resident on September 3,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
kisswtlz.com
Multiple Crashes Close I-75 Friday Night; One Killed
Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post troopers responded to several traffic crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 about 9:50 p.m. on Friday,. Preliminary investigation indicates the first crash occurred when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy struck a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. The dune buggy became disconnected from the Acadia and came to rest on the median side of the freeway while both vehicles pulled to the right shoulder.
wsgw.com
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County
Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsgw.com
Fatal Tuscola County Crash Under Investigation
A woman from Vassar is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:20 p.m. near M-46 and Ringle Road. Michigan State Police from the Caro Post said 78-year-old Joyce Jackson was alone in her vehicle when it went off the road, rolled over into a ditch and struck a tree. Emergency responders gave medical treatment at the scene, but Jackson died from her injuries.
WNEM
State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash
JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
abc12.com
Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office seeking help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters. “These suspects have stolen at least nine catalytic converters from vehicles at numerous businesses in Fenton Township. They need to be identified ASAP. Can you help,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saginaw Police union defends officers facing misdemeanors related to man’s assault in traffic stop
SAGINAW, MI — In the wake of two Saginaw Police officers facing criminal charges for allegedly not intervening when a state trooper punched a civilian during a traffic stop, their peers in the department are defending them. While they condemn the alleged actions of the trooper, they maintain the Michigan Attorney General’s decision to charge their colleagues was an overreach, one that can cast a black eye on the officers’ reputations and worsen relations within the community.
81-Year-Old Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mt Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI)
Official reports from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office state that an 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant on Friday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
wsgw.com
Stepbrother Charged in Saginaw Girl’s Death
A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw Tuesday was her stepbrother. Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned on a charge of open murder Wednesday, and is being charged as an adult. Police found the body of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in a vacant lot near...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police looking for missing teen girl
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department needs your help locating missing 16-year-old Traieonna Earl. Earl was last seen in the 100 Block of Wood Street in Flint. She is described as 6'1", 178 lbs., brown hair and eyes, and she wears glasses and a nose ring. If you have any information please contact Officer Frye at 810-237-6821 or call 911.
abc12.com
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
abc12.com
Genesee County sheriff looking for repeated catalytic converter thieves
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding thieves who stole several catalytic converters in the Fenton area. Genesee County sheriff looking for repeated catalytic converter thieves. Investigators say the two suspects stole at least nine catalytic converters.
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
Comments / 0