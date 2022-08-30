Read full article on original website
Childhood Obesity Awareness Walk, Community Health Fair to be held at Perry County Courthouse
Childhood Obesity Awareness Walk and Community Health Fair will be held at the Perry County Courthouse on Sept. 24. The walk will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the fair at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Perry County Courthouse Square at 300 Washington Street in Marion.
Gospel Tabernacle Church taking donations for disaster relief in Mississippi
Gospel Tabernacle Church, along with partners Selma City Schools, Sonlight Centter and others, are taking donations to help relieve the water crisis in Jackson, MS. Volunteers will travel to Jackson on Monday, Sept. 5 during the Labor Day holiday to bring bottled water to those in need of them. The...
Thomasville Civic Center to host GD Copper, USA Job Fair
Thomasville Civic Center will host a GD Copper, USA Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maintenance Technicians - Mechanical and Electrical. Updated resumes are required for interviews performed onsite. The civic center is located at 559 West Front Street in Thomasville.
Selma City Schools participating in Stay Connected, Keep Learning to encourage attendance
September is Attendance Awareness Month and Selma City Schools (SCS) will be participating in the national Stay Connected, Keep Learning to encourage high attendance rates. SCS advises parents of students enrolled in elementary and middle schools to attend daily until Oct. 24. The school with the highest attendance rate will...
ACES to hold Fruit and Vegetable Field Day in Clanton
Anybody interested in learning more about growing fruit and vegetables may be interested in an event to be held in Clanton on Sept. 15. Fruit and Vegetable Day held by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) at the Chilton Research/Extension Center will cover a range of topics that can be seen here.
‘Drug Free Like Me’ music video featuring leaders, community gains steam online
A fun music video featuring Selma-Dallas County leaders rapping a drug-free message has been going viral since last week, garnering more than 60,000 views and counting. It’s the latest music video made by Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Junior Hope Dealers, an active group of teenagers who spread a drug-free message in their schools and throughout the community using creative means like music videos.
Meadowview drops third game of season
The Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their third game of 2022 falling to Tuscaloosa Christian at home 50-0 on Thursday, Sept. 1. And Don White, head football coach and athletic director at MCS could not hide his disappointment. White said, his team got behind a couple of touchdowns and, “They...
