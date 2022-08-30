ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

Additions to Pecos migrant facility prompt more questions than answers

By January Zermeno
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmk5h_0hbPWzZj00

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos Migrant Holding Facility is in the process of constructing additions to its current location along with some new employee housing. Now, two small towns struggle to make sense of what these camps mean for their communities.

How it Began

Sixteen months ago, the city was told that the migrant facility would be temporarily housing children who had been displaced through migration at a former oilfield man camp in Pecos. The issue was not up for vote or approval by the citizens of Pecos or its elected officials. And, in March of 2021, Endeavors was asked by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), through a no bid process, to facilitate the creation of this “temporary emergency holding” facility. The payout for this no-bid project was said to have been worth up to $575 million. According to City officials, it is estimated that the facility has profited around $450,000,000.00 to date.

Endeavors

Who is Endeavors and what does it have to do with these camps? Endeavors website explains its connection with ORR in these exact words: “For years, children have been coming to the United States to escape poverty, violence, and exploitation in their home country. After crossing the border, children who are unaccompanied by an adult are placed into the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) care, and a sponsor is identified. Endeavors was awarded a federal grant to help this population. Utilizing years of experience providing home studies for children in Texas, Endeavors also provides home studies and post-release services to unaccompanied children. We have served migrants since 2012.”

The Expansion

Today the camp expansions include an expansion to the current facility housing children as well as a new housing facility for employees of the camp. On a daily basis, the migrant facility receives around 10-13 bus loads of migrants as well as out of town employees coming in to work at camp. Passers by can catch a glimpse of the workers walking in to the facility every morning from various hotels and apartments around the facility.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pd2Jo_0hbPWzZj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47E2QG_0hbPWzZj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WL4gS_0hbPWzZj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqFsx_0hbPWzZj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PZAB_0hbPWzZj00
Expansions to Pecos Migrant Children holding facilities

Migrant Facility Impacts on Pecos

As a temporary site, the Pecos facility was slated to be an interim location until a state licensed site could be completed in Eagle Lake, Texas by ORR. However, residents of Pecos have begun to notice that there is an expansion of the facility taking place. The Town of Pecos City Manager, Charles Lino, stated that Endeavors had not given the city any notice during the planning stages of the project and that they only learned of the expansion after the building permits were submitted.

He said “It’s difficult when you have to say ‘I don’t know’ to the public as a city leader.” He wanted to be clear that it isn’t whether or not the city wants the camps or not, it’s about the fact that there is no information being given to the city concerning the camp.

To date, the city has not been compensated for the loss of HOT Taxes, waste, water and other utilities being used at the facility as expressed by the original conversations during the onset of the project. Although, employment at Endeavors is a highly sought after commodity by locals, Lino states that several of the city and county employees have been hired by Endeavors as the local government offices are not able to pay what Endeavors is offering their employees. Even without benefits, the younger city employees are choosing to leave the city and county positions to take jobs at Endeavors. The estimated count of employees at the Pecos site is around 1350.

The “Permanent” Solution

As far as the Eagle Lake facility is concerned; we spoke to Interim City Manager for Eagle Lake, Kris Abbott, who stated that he was told the facility that was being built was also supposed to be temporary.

“It was not well received by the residents of Eagle Lake,” stated Abbot.

From the beginning, he says, they were not told much. There has been little to no communication between Endeavors and the City of Eagle Lake. However, Abbott stated that the build was supposed to have been halted due to some non-specified discrepancies and still continues to be built as of today. And, according to the Endeavors website ; “Endeavors is preparing to open a permanent shelter for unaccompanied children in Eagle Lake, a community project that will fill a critical need”.

KMID reached out to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and was given this statement:

“We care for unaccompanied immigrant children at the direction of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in Washington, DC.  It is their policy that any questions about the possibility of increasing care for children should be directed to them.  You can contact them at 202.401.9215 or media@acf.hhs.gov .”

Jeff Eller/Endeavors Spokesperson

KMID has reached out to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and is waiting for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women and one teen were arrested last weekend after police said they stole baskets full of merchandise from an Odessa Walmart. Danna Murillo-Renteria, 39, Sharel Cobos-Murillo, 20, and an unnamed 15-year-old have been charged with Theft. On August 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Walmart on JBS Parkway […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after toddler is found wandering outside

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after neighbors called 911 to say they were concerned about her two-year-old child who had been walking around outside for about 30 minutes. Betty Lee Rosales, 30, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony.  According to court records, around 3:49 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with raping 14-year-old girl, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he “forcibly raped” a 14-year-old girl last weekend. Joshua Gary Clark, 37, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.  According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Eagle Lake, TX
Local
Texas Government
Pecos, TX
Government
City
Pecos, TX
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ODESSA, TX
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Utilizin
ABC Big 2 News

Couple charged in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were dealing drugs out of an RV while their children were present. Efrain Vela and Sandra Maldonado have been charged with two counts of Endangering a Child.  According to court documents, on August 19, detectives with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
TheDailyBeast

Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert

A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
TUCSON, AZ
ABC Big 2 News

Fort Stockton man dies in crash

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Enrique Segovia Olivas, 93, of Fort Stockton, was pronounced dead after being involved in a single vehicle accident. Preliminary reports stated that on Thursday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, Olivas and his passenger, Refugio Gonzalez Olivas, were traveling southbound on FM 1053 in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when […]
FORT STOCKTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim identified in early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Friday morning crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning.  Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom falls on infant amid argument with child’s father, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested last weekend after police said they assaulted each other during an argument causing the mom to fall on her infant daughter. Juan Lucero, 25, and Perla Delgado, 26, have each been charged with Assault and Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander found unconscious in submerged truck, charged with DWI

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and veered off the roadway where he reportedly passed out. Justin Swank, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a […]
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman charged with drunk driving

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel. Melissa Guiter, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to an affidavit, on August 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department spotted Guiter speeding in the 3500 block of Golder. During a traffic […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy