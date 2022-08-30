Read full article on original website
Chit-Show
4d ago
I had a subscription for 2 months and never received the paper or the paper box. I called everyday and complained. The idiots still call and ask if I want to try again
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha Arshad
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Louisville doctors discuss new COVID-19 boosters
The FDA has approved new omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters. Louisville doctors explain the importance of getting protection from the virus.
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
wdrb.com
‘Risks’ to transparency? Louisville Metro weighs sharing information to reduce lawsuit payouts
‘Risks’ to transparency? Louisville Metro weighs sharing information to reduce lawsuit payouts. Some city officials see "risks" in more transparency, particularly the possibility of plaintiffs attorneys gaining an edge and extracting even more payouts from the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
JCPS offering teachers $250 for supplies through Amazon Business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Certified teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools can now spend $250 for their classrooms and clubs they sponsor through an Amazon Business program launched Friday. District teachers can use their JCPS login credentials to access the Amazon Business accounts with $250 ready to spend on supplies,...
uoflnews.com
Newest School of Dentistry students mark their entry into the profession
Family and friends from across the country and around the world gathered at the Louisville Palace Aug. 27 to show their support for the UofL School of Dentistry’s newest dental and dental hygiene students. The 2022 White Coat Ceremony honored members of the DMD class of 2026, Dental Hygiene class of 2024, and Advanced Standing class of 2024.
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Distilleries In Louisville KY You Must Visit
Are you ready to explore some of the best distilleries in Louisville, Kentucky? While The Kentucky Bourbon Trail and bourbon distilleries are most popular in The Bluegrass State, you can find a variety of distilleries to visit and enjoy during your visit. From bourbon and whiskey to gin and absinthe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Analysis of Louisville homicide data shows slight decrease from 2021, but more of the same
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Through eight months in 2022, homicides are down in Louisville compared to 2021 but still headed for a number unheard of before 2020. WDRB analysis shows there have been at least 109 homicides in Louisville this year. That's compared to at least 120 at this time last year. Louisville Metro Police data shows violent crime is down 16% compared to 2021.
wdrb.com
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown
BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
wdrb.com
Russell neighborhood seeing growth, revitalization
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a major transformation taking place in a west Louisville neighborhood. While the Russell neighborhood has been plagued by problems in the past, it's now full of growth and opportunity, leading to being named "Louisville's Harlem." The Russell neighborhood shares some features of Harlem. That's why...
wdrb.com
Alley Gallery turns blank canvases into works of color in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Alley Gallery is making a comeback after a two year hiatus. The creator of the project, Ken Herndon, started the Alley Gallery in 2017. Herndon got the idea to turn plain doors into works full of life while he was overseeing the Louisville Downtown Partnership's Ambassador Program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
wdrb.com
Bellarmine University announces new full-tuition scholarship for qualifying students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Bellarmine University scholarship covers full tuition — including books — for qualifying students seeking to attend the school. According to a news release distributed by the university Thursday, the school's new Hope Kentucky Scholarship Program will be available to Kentucky high school graduates, "who have a financial barrier for attending college, based on their Federal Pell Grant status."
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
WLKY.com
Metro Councilman calling on Housing Authority to terminate contract with property management company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur has filed aresolution calling on the Louisville Metro Housing Authority to terminate its contract with the company managing Liberty Green and Sheppard Square Apartments. During a news conference Wednesday night, Arthur along with the Louisville Tenants Union accused CT Group of...
wdrb.com
WATCH | UK football head coach Mark Stoops after the Wildcats' season opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky football head coach mark Stoops speaks to the media in a postgame press conference after the Wildcats' season opener against Miami (OH). Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda
The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
Comments / 7