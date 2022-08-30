LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Through eight months in 2022, homicides are down in Louisville compared to 2021 but still headed for a number unheard of before 2020. WDRB analysis shows there have been at least 109 homicides in Louisville this year. That's compared to at least 120 at this time last year. Louisville Metro Police data shows violent crime is down 16% compared to 2021.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO