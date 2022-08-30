ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Chit-Show
4d ago

I had a subscription for 2 months and never received the paper or the paper box. I called everyday and complained. The idiots still call and ask if I want to try again

WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
wdrb.com

JCPS offering teachers $250 for supplies through Amazon Business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Certified teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools can now spend $250 for their classrooms and clubs they sponsor through an Amazon Business program launched Friday. District teachers can use their JCPS login credentials to access the Amazon Business accounts with $250 ready to spend on supplies,...
uoflnews.com

Newest School of Dentistry students mark their entry into the profession

Family and friends from across the country and around the world gathered at the Louisville Palace Aug. 27 to show their support for the UofL School of Dentistry’s newest dental and dental hygiene students. The 2022 White Coat Ceremony honored members of the DMD class of 2026, Dental Hygiene class of 2024, and Advanced Standing class of 2024.
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Distilleries In Louisville KY You Must Visit

Are you ready to explore some of the best distilleries in Louisville, Kentucky? While The Kentucky Bourbon Trail and bourbon distilleries are most popular in The Bluegrass State, you can find a variety of distilleries to visit and enjoy during your visit. From bourbon and whiskey to gin and absinthe,...
#Labor Relations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fed#The Courier Journal Guild#
wdrb.com

Analysis of Louisville homicide data shows slight decrease from 2021, but more of the same

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Through eight months in 2022, homicides are down in Louisville compared to 2021 but still headed for a number unheard of before 2020. WDRB analysis shows there have been at least 109 homicides in Louisville this year. That's compared to at least 120 at this time last year. Louisville Metro Police data shows violent crime is down 16% compared to 2021.
wdrb.com

Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
wdrb.com

Russell neighborhood seeing growth, revitalization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a major transformation taking place in a west Louisville neighborhood. While the Russell neighborhood has been plagued by problems in the past, it's now full of growth and opportunity, leading to being named "Louisville's Harlem." The Russell neighborhood shares some features of Harlem. That's why...
wdrb.com

Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
wdrb.com

Bellarmine University announces new full-tuition scholarship for qualifying students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Bellarmine University scholarship covers full tuition — including books — for qualifying students seeking to attend the school. According to a news release distributed by the university Thursday, the school's new Hope Kentucky Scholarship Program will be available to Kentucky high school graduates, "who have a financial barrier for attending college, based on their Federal Pell Grant status."
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
LOUISVILLE, KY

