Music

NME

Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour

Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
NME

Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”

Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
NME

Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years

Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
NME

NOFX to break up in 2023: “It’s been an amazing run”

NOFX are set to break up at some point next year, frontman Fat Mike has revealed. The Los Angeles punk-rock band, who formed back in 1983, released their 14th and most recent record ‘Single Album’ in February 2021. This summer has seen the group headline their own Punk...
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk with ‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany

Megan Thee Stallion has made a cameo appearance in Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The rapper appeared in the third episode of the Disney+ show, which dropped this week, as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) before appearing in a post-credits scene where the pair twerk to ‘Body’.
Deadline

Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy

Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
NME

Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club

Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at a Liverpool comedy club ahead of his UK tour with Chris Rock. The comedian performed an unplanned two-hour set at Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club on Wednesday (August 31), where he was joined by Jeff Ross. You can check out pictures from the show below.
NME

Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’

Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s about...
NME

Milli Vanilli biopic cast revealed in first-look photos

The first photos have been released from the upcoming Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True. Directed by Simon Verhoeven, Girl You Know It’s True follows the story of duo Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus who, after achieving international success in the late 1980s as Milli Vanilli, were involved in a scandal when it was discovered they didn’t sing vocals on any of their songs.
NME

RHCP’s Chad Smith shares heartwarming Taylor Hawkins story at tribute concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute concert that is taking place at Wembley Stadium today (September 3). The special gig is being held in honour of the late drummer, with appearances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more.
NME

Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Keep On Smiling’ review: buoyant indie with occasional stumbles

In 2019, Two Door Cinema Club released an album that challenged the world’s idea of who they were. ‘False Alarm’ might have contained some of the indie bangers the Northern Irish trio are well known for, but it also saw them taking new risks and leaping into more experimental territory. On its follow-up, ‘Keep On Smiling’, the band continue with that approach, mixing ‘80s pop hooks with intriguing and interesting new ideas.
NME

Harry Styles shares ‘Late Night Talking’ live video from ‘One Night Only In New York’

Harry Styles has shared a new clip from his recent concert film, One Night Only In New York, performing the ‘Harry’s House’ highlight ‘Late Night Talking’. It’s the second clip he’s released from the film, which is only available to watch in its entirety on Apple Music (the first was his performance of ‘As It Was’, which you can see here). The show saw Styles perform all 13 songs from ‘Harry’s House’ in successive order, coming as somewhat of a launch party for the artist’s third studio album.
