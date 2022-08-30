Read full article on original website
NME
Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour
Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”
Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
Watch Foo Fighters play with Paul McCartney and Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Foo Fighters closed out the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium tonight (September 3) with a massive set that featured big-name guests, including Paul McCartney and Travis Barker. The memorial gig kicked off this afternoon and featured an all-star cast throughout the six-hour run, from Liam Gallagher to Mark...
Brian May and Roger Taylor join Foo Fighters for Queen set at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Both active founding members of Queen – lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor – joined the Foo Fighters to perform a five-song set of their own hits at the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The special gig – which took place at Wembley Stadium last night...
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years
Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
NOFX to break up in 2023: “It’s been an amazing run”
NOFX are set to break up at some point next year, frontman Fat Mike has revealed. The Los Angeles punk-rock band, who formed back in 1983, released their 14th and most recent record ‘Single Album’ in February 2021. This summer has seen the group headline their own Punk...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk with ‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany
Megan Thee Stallion has made a cameo appearance in Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The rapper appeared in the third episode of the Disney+ show, which dropped this week, as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) before appearing in a post-credits scene where the pair twerk to ‘Body’.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club
Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at a Liverpool comedy club ahead of his UK tour with Chris Rock. The comedian performed an unplanned two-hour set at Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club on Wednesday (August 31), where he was joined by Jeff Ross. You can check out pictures from the show below.
Balming Tiger on collaborating with BTS’ RM on ‘Sexy Nukim’: “There was a part we thought only he could do”
Balming Tiger have shared their experience working with BTS‘ RM on their latest collaborative single ‘Sexy Nukim’. The alternative K-pop group recently sat down for an interview with DIY Magazine where they discussed the process of creating their most recent single ‘Sexy Nukim’, which features BTS leader and rapper RM.
Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’
Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s about...
Milli Vanilli biopic cast revealed in first-look photos
The first photos have been released from the upcoming Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True. Directed by Simon Verhoeven, Girl You Know It’s True follows the story of duo Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus who, after achieving international success in the late 1980s as Milli Vanilli, were involved in a scandal when it was discovered they didn’t sing vocals on any of their songs.
Confidence Man cover ‘Heaven’ by Bryan Adams (via DJ Sammy) for ‘Like A Version’
Confidence Man have covered DJ Sammy’s dance version of Bryan Adams‘ ‘Heaven’, performing it in-studio for the ‘Like A Version’ segment on Australian radio station triple j. The cover was broadcast earlier this morning (September 2), and saw co-frontpeople Janet Planet and Sugar Bones...
Watch Liam Gallagher perform with surviving members of Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher kicked off the music at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with the help of the surviving members of Foo Fighters. The former Oasis frontman is part of a star-studded line-up at the gig, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium now. Gallagher was the first...
RHCP’s Chad Smith shares heartwarming Taylor Hawkins story at tribute concert
Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute concert that is taking place at Wembley Stadium today (September 3). The special gig is being held in honour of the late drummer, with appearances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more.
Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Keep On Smiling’ review: buoyant indie with occasional stumbles
In 2019, Two Door Cinema Club released an album that challenged the world’s idea of who they were. ‘False Alarm’ might have contained some of the indie bangers the Northern Irish trio are well known for, but it also saw them taking new risks and leaping into more experimental territory. On its follow-up, ‘Keep On Smiling’, the band continue with that approach, mixing ‘80s pop hooks with intriguing and interesting new ideas.
The 1975 drop new track ‘I’m In Love With You’, announce UK and Ireland tour dates
The 1975 have released ‘I’m In Love With You’, the third track from their forthcoming album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. Hear the track and watch the video below. The band have also announced details of the UK and Ireland leg of their ‘At...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson says he’s “honoured” to be playing Taylor Hawkins tribute event
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has said that he is “honoured” to be a part of the upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London. Hawkins, who had served as Foo Fighters‘ drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. This...
Harry Styles shares ‘Late Night Talking’ live video from ‘One Night Only In New York’
Harry Styles has shared a new clip from his recent concert film, One Night Only In New York, performing the ‘Harry’s House’ highlight ‘Late Night Talking’. It’s the second clip he’s released from the film, which is only available to watch in its entirety on Apple Music (the first was his performance of ‘As It Was’, which you can see here). The show saw Styles perform all 13 songs from ‘Harry’s House’ in successive order, coming as somewhat of a launch party for the artist’s third studio album.
