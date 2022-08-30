Read full article on original website
One player Packers must sign following roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers currently have five safeties on the roster. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are the starters. Behind them on the depth chart are Dallin Leavitt, rookie Tariq Carpenter, and new addition Rudy Ford. The concern is that all three backups will be used almost exclusively on special...
Best NFL Betting Promo for Week 1 (Win $150 Free on FanDuel)
We’re just seven days away from our Kansas City Chiefs opening up Week 1 of the NFL season in Arizona, and I’m sure you’re just as jubilant as I am. After months of despair following that disappointing AFC Championship game, we’re all ready to make some new football memories. It’s wonderful news, then, that FanDuel is rewarding our wait with a stellar, risk-free $150 in bets guaranteed.
NFL
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
