Death penalty off the table for suspect in CATS driver homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Darian Dru Thavychith, the suspect charged with killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in an alleged road rage shooting in February. The ruling came down when Thavychith appeared in court on Thursday. Rivera died after being shot while...
Suspect charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Concord Walmart

CONCORD, N.C. — A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed another person with his vehicle after an argument over a parking spot outside a Walmart in Concord Thursday night, police said. Concord police were called to the Walmart on Thunder Road, near Concord Mills Mall, around...
2 injured following overnight shooting in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple cars were involved in a deadly crash in York County Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed. One person has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened on I-77 southbound near exit 83 to Fort Mill around 8:31 p.m. Officials said...
Multiple lanes of I-85 closed after tractor-trailer overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Friday morning, according to officials. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Officials said drivers can expect to see significant delays in the area as officials respond to the incident.
Alexander County jail officer charged with giving drugs to inmates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer at the Alexander County jail is accused of giving drugs to inmates, police said. Caroline Nicole Lyon, of Statesville, was arrested on Wednesday on one count of providing drugs to inmates. Investigators said Lyon was arrested following an investigation from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Department of Corrections based on a tip.
Crash involving tanker causes long backups, delays on I-485 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of the Interstate 485 outer loop were closed in west Charlotte after a crash involving a gasoline tanker, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a crash on the outer loop of I-485 at I-85 around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters were forced to close multiple lanes while crews work to clear the scene. The crash site was located between Moores Chapel Road and I-85.
Northbound lanes of I-77 shut down near Mooresville after crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Northbound traffic on I-77 near Mooresville is shut down due to a collision, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the interstate highway won't reopen until well into Sunday morning. According to an incident alert from NCDOT, the crash happened about three miles north of...
North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
'Make vaccine access as easily available as possible' | Community efforts underway to improve vaccine equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, there have been concerns about equity. Vaccination rates among minority communities have been lower for several reasons, including historic vaccine hesitancy. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has been working in those communities to educate, encourage and ensure equal...
