Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
Death penalty off the table for suspect in CATS driver homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Darian Dru Thavychith, the suspect charged with killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in an alleged road rage shooting in February. The ruling came down when Thavychith appeared in court on Thursday. Rivera died after being shot while...
Suspect charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Concord Walmart
CONCORD, N.C. — A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed another person with his vehicle after an argument over a parking spot outside a Walmart in Concord Thursday night, police said. Concord police were called to the Walmart on Thunder Road, near Concord Mills Mall, around...
WCNC
2 injured following overnight shooting in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Charlotte's South End, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at least one of the victims was shot on Carson Boulevard near the Fire House Bar and Lounge. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash on I-77
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple cars were involved in a deadly crash in York County Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed. One person has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened on I-77 southbound near exit 83 to Fort Mill around 8:31 p.m. Officials said...
Multiple lanes of I-85 closed after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Friday morning, according to officials. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Officials said drivers can expect to see significant delays in the area as officials respond to the incident.
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alexander County jail officer charged with giving drugs to inmates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer at the Alexander County jail is accused of giving drugs to inmates, police said. Caroline Nicole Lyon, of Statesville, was arrested on Wednesday on one count of providing drugs to inmates. Investigators said Lyon was arrested following an investigation from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Department of Corrections based on a tip.
Crash involving tanker causes long backups, delays on I-485 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of the Interstate 485 outer loop were closed in west Charlotte after a crash involving a gasoline tanker, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a crash on the outer loop of I-485 at I-85 around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters were forced to close multiple lanes while crews work to clear the scene. The crash site was located between Moores Chapel Road and I-85.
Northbound lanes of I-77 shut down near Mooresville after crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Northbound traffic on I-77 near Mooresville is shut down due to a collision, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the interstate highway won't reopen until well into Sunday morning. According to an incident alert from NCDOT, the crash happened about three miles north of...
Relief at the pump in time for busy Labor Day weekend travels
FORT MILL, S.C. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and millions of people are packing their bags and traveling this holiday weekend. For those hitting the road, gas prices have taken a dip compared to the high prices folks encountered at the pump just a few months ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
WCNC
Screams, hugs and kisses | Charlotte woman wins $388,927 jackpot in NC lottery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman said she had an exciting Saturday morning after her $1 Cash 5 ticket turned into a $388,927 win, the North Carolina Lottery announced. “When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” Heather Malo laughed. Malo said...
'You can see the energy' | Charlotte-based run club basks in Aggie-Eagle Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The smiles. The cheering. The laughter. And the dancing. It's the only thing you see on the morning of one of the country's biggest football rivalries between two Historically Black College and University teams, and it's exactly what a Charlotte-area run club founder envisioned three years ago.
'It shouldn't exist': State-funded program supplements child care employee pay but it's not enough
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic taught us all the importance of child care and the problems with what many call a broken system. Teachers say they aren't getting paid well, and the business model means facilities struggle to stay open while North Carolina parents struggle to afford the care in the first place.
Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
WCNC
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
'Make vaccine access as easily available as possible' | Community efforts underway to improve vaccine equity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, there have been concerns about equity. Vaccination rates among minority communities have been lower for several reasons, including historic vaccine hesitancy. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has been working in those communities to educate, encourage and ensure equal...
'Hundreds of people showed up' | People pack into Pinky's in hopes of partying with Red Hot Chili Peppers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hope springs eternal for dozens of Red Hot Chili Peppers fans Thursday night as hordes of people flocked to Pinky's Westside Grill in west Charlotte after bassist Flea told fans there would be an after party there once their performance concluded. Spoiler alert: The rock band didn't show.
Comments / 0