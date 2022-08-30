A man was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday at a home in Derby, and he died later at a hospital. Police are looking for a person of interest. Officers were called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Westview. They found an injured man in the home and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

DERBY, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO