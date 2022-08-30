Read full article on original website
South-central Kansas winery closing at end of year
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A winery near Winfield has announced that it is closing its doors to the public at the end of the year. Wheat State Wine Company has been in business for 10 years. Owner Chris Tyler did not say the closing has anything to do with business or the pandemic. Instead, he […]
Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock
Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning
EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
Woman killed in shooting near Augusta, suspect arrested
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday. Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting in 7900 block of SW 163rd Road, which is south of Augusta. Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a person called 911 to report a family member had contacted them saying they'd been shot by someone in the home.
Woman shot and killed near Augusta
A woman was killed in a shooting near Augusta over the weekend.
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
Ten scores to know: Derby goes down, Maize South QB blows up, K-State recruit scores
Derby stunned with OT loss; Maize South, Andover Central find new passing attacks and Wichita K-State recruit goes off in Week 1 action.
Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
Derby police investigating fatal shooting
A man was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday at a home in Derby, and he died later at a hospital. Police are looking for a person of interest. Officers were called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Westview. They found an injured man in the home and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
The Charming Small Town In Kansas That Was Named After A Waterfall
Waterfalls in Kansas aren’t all that common. While we aren’t as flat as people often think we are, we don’t have as many watery cascades as more mountainous states with more dramatic inclines. However, we have some waterfalls in Kansas, one of which inspired the name of a small town. Cottonwood Falls is the largest city in Chase County, but this is a secluded area, and the city’s population is under 1,000. This is such a quintessential charming small town in Kansas, and it’s lovely.
