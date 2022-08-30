All this talk of the appointment of a special master is a "red herring." Former president Donald Trump’s legal team and supporters are calling for someone else "neutral and detached" to have a look-see at the seized documents to ensure that none of the former president’s rights have been violated – like the attorney-client privilege, executive privilege or the doctor-patient privilege for that matter. What’s the difference, other than time? Let a third party look at the seized documents first. If any of the documents say "Top Secret;" if any of the documents are half-eaten by the dog; if any of the documents are marked "I sure hope nobody knows I have this" – then it won’t matter if Melania were appointed special master. The documents are what they are. What will be, will be.

