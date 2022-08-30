Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Iran arms over 50 cities with defense system amid heightened tension with US
Iran has armed 51 cities and towns with a civil defense system aimed to respond to any foreign attack as tensions with the U.S. have mounted in recent weeks. The defenses will enable Iran’s arms forces to "identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk," Deputy Defense Minister General Mehdi Farahi said Saturday, according to a Reuters report.
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
Hamas executes five Palestinians, 2 for helping Israel, Gaza's internal ministry says
Hamas authorities executed five Palestinians on Sunday morning, two of them for helping Israel, Gaza's Interior Ministry said. The dawn executions in Gaza were the first in Palestinian territories since 2017, Reuters reported. The five unidentified men were killed by either hanging or firing squad. The ministry said two convicted...
Canadian TikTok influencer dies in skydiving accident
A TikTok influencer and beauty queen from Toronto, Canada, died after skydiving in her first solo course last weekend. Tanya Pardazi, 21, fell to her death on August 27 while completing a jump at Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario. The skydiving school requires students to finish a day of ground training before attempting a solo dive, CTV News Toronto reported.
Biden just painted a soul-crushing vision of America that does not reflect the country I know and love
On Thursday night in Philadelphia, Joe Biden used his presidential perch, flanked by two United States Marines, to give one of the most menacing and divisive campaign speeches in recent memory. In his soul-crushing "soul of the nation" speech, the president threw half the country back into Hillary Clinton’s basket...
Moon launch: Americans weigh in on whether NASA's Artemis space program is worth the $93 billion cost
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation's capital largely told Fox News they're excited about NASA's mission to bring astronauts back to the moon despite costing tens of billions of dollars. "I think it's time to go back," Martin told Fox News. "It's something that can bring us together...
Turkish, Greek tension places pressure on NATO alliance
JERUSALEM, Israel – Long-running tensions between Turkey and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean are ramping up pressure on NATO exactly at a time when the 30-country Euro-Atlantic military alliance must pull together to tackle the multiple destabilizing factors sparked by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. A week ago,...
RNC investing millions to engage with Asian Pacific American voters, other minorities ahead of midterms
The Republican National Committee (RNC) has sought to make inroads with Asian Pacific American (APA) voters and other minority communities ahead of the upcoming midterm elections this fall, investing millions to open centers around the country to engage, hear the concerns, and win votes from the APA community. Earlier this...
FBI issue warning over anti-vaxxer who crossed Canadian border to 'protest' US open: report
The FBI has put out warnings of a man who has plans to protest the U.S. Open as part of an anti-vaccine mandate manifesto. The man, identified as Virpaul Singh Mahil, 36, tried to cross the border from Canada to New York on Aug. 26, but border authorities initially turned him back after discovering marijuana gummy bears in his vehicle.
Trump talk of ‘special master’ a distraction. Documents speak for themselves.
All this talk of the appointment of a special master is a "red herring." Former president Donald Trump’s legal team and supporters are calling for someone else "neutral and detached" to have a look-see at the seized documents to ensure that none of the former president’s rights have been violated – like the attorney-client privilege, executive privilege or the doctor-patient privilege for that matter. What’s the difference, other than time? Let a third party look at the seized documents first. If any of the documents say "Top Secret;" if any of the documents are half-eaten by the dog; if any of the documents are marked "I sure hope nobody knows I have this" – then it won’t matter if Melania were appointed special master. The documents are what they are. What will be, will be.
