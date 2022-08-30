ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ron Johnson wants your bubbie back on the job

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson loves labor. Not capital-L Labor, a movement dedicated to leveling the lopsided power dynamic between employees and employers. No, he hates that kind of labor. What Johnson loves is labor in the sense that he wants more people to work, work, work dammit. Imagine Ebenezer Scrooge in the final part of A Christmas Carol when he yells down at a child to ask what day it is, only this time it’s Ron Johnson screaming at the same child (and their mother) to get a job. Yeah.
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
Trump’s Former Childhood Home and Other Unusual Rentals

These are some unusual rentals. The mansion used in the 1972 movie “The Godfather” was listed on Airbnb in July of 2022 in honor of the film’s 50th anniversary. In 2017, one of the most infamous Airbnb in America was former President Trump's childhood home. In 2020 when COVID-19 hit, people rented pools using the app Swimply to enjoy getaways without the high cost of a hotel and the crowds. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
I changed my hard-to-pronounce name. Then, I changed it back.

In fifth grade, I moved from Lagos, Nigeria, to New York City. Right away, I learned that my name, Boluwatife (pronounced bow-luh-wah-tea-feh), is a tongue twister for many Americans. They just cannot get it right. In school, almost everyone butchered my name. With every mispronunciation, the laughter of my ignorant peers was never far behind, saying it sounded like a witch’s incantation.  ...
