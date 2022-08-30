Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Dr. Bradon Bitter excited to begin career at Newman Regional Health following appointment as newest general surgeon
Coming to Newman Regional Health is the culmination of a long-time goal for new General Surgeon Dr. Bradon Bitter. Bitter comes to Emporia from Wichita where he completed his five-year residency following his graduation from the University of Kansas Medical School. Bitter brings an impressive list of specializations with him to Newman in the areas of laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, gastrointestinal and colon surgery and hernia repair just to name a few.
WIBW
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
Child and staff member hit by car during pickup at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A child and a school staff member in Junction City were treated by emergency services after they were hit by a car during school pickup on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A news release from the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) says around 3:25 p.m., officers received a call for the report […]
Emporia gazette.com
Power fails for more than 750 along Commercial Street
A downed power line caused outages along the Commercial Street Corridor in Emporia Thursday morning, leaving more than 750 customers without electricity. "We had a line go down at Potwin Avenue and Exchange Street," Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
WIBW
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
Kansas State Collegian
New indoor practice facility aims to improve student experience
Adjacent to the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is the framework of something new. The Kansas State University Athletic Department is getting an upgrade — a new indoor practice facility, Patrick Houlehan, the project superintendent under GE Johnson Construction Company, said. The construction of the project began in December 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
KVOE
Sentencing Thursday in Lyon County elder abuse case
Sentencing is Thursday for a woman who accepted a plea agreement on a count of mistreating a dependent adult. Rachel Cunningham pleaded no contest to adult mistreatment in June, with separate counts of drug and paraphernalia possession dismissed. Assistant Lyon County Attorney Amy Aranda says Cunningham “omitted or deprived the...
KVOE
Reported grass fire near Emporia turns out to be controlled burn
Emporia Fire took no action after a reported grass fire near town Friday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the incident turned out to be a controlled burn. 4 pm Friday: Grass fire reported east of Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire Crews are in the process of handling a...
Topeka shooting victim identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Junction City police issue scam alert
*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offers reward for woman wanted on suspicion of failing to abide
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman. Adena Masters, age 26, is wanted for warrants on suspicion of failing to abide. Other details are pending. Crime Stoppers has posted a reward of up to $1,000 in Masters’ case. If you have...
WIBW
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0