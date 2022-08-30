ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Grove, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Dr. Bradon Bitter excited to begin career at Newman Regional Health following appointment as newest general surgeon

Coming to Newman Regional Health is the culmination of a long-time goal for new General Surgeon Dr. Bradon Bitter. Bitter comes to Emporia from Wichita where he completed his five-year residency following his graduation from the University of Kansas Medical School. Bitter brings an impressive list of specializations with him to Newman in the areas of laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, gastrointestinal and colon surgery and hernia repair just to name a few.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Power fails for more than 750 along Commercial Street

A downed power line caused outages along the Commercial Street Corridor in Emporia Thursday morning, leaving more than 750 customers without electricity. "We had a line go down at Potwin Avenue and Exchange Street," Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council Grove, KS
Council Grove, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSNT News

Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kansas State Collegian

New indoor practice facility aims to improve student experience

Adjacent to the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is the framework of something new. The Kansas State University Athletic Department is getting an upgrade — a new indoor practice facility, Patrick Houlehan, the project superintendent under GE Johnson Construction Company, said. The construction of the project began in December 2021.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racetracks#Cheerleading#Substitute Teacher
WIBW

Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Sentencing Thursday in Lyon County elder abuse case

Sentencing is Thursday for a woman who accepted a plea agreement on a count of mistreating a dependent adult. Rachel Cunningham pleaded no contest to adult mistreatment in June, with separate counts of drug and paraphernalia possession dismissed. Assistant Lyon County Attorney Amy Aranda says Cunningham “omitted or deprived the...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Reported grass fire near Emporia turns out to be controlled burn

Emporia Fire took no action after a reported grass fire near town Friday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the incident turned out to be a controlled burn. 4 pm Friday: Grass fire reported east of Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire Crews are in the process of handling a...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka shooting victim identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Junction City police issue scam alert

*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy