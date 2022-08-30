Read full article on original website
Hilltop @ Pettisville Golf
WAUSEON – Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier and Sam Myers we co-medalists with a 39 in the win over Hilltop. Jordan Schaffner and Lakota Siegel each had 44s to lead Hilltop. Pettisville (169) – Jack Leppelmeier 39, Sam Myers 39, Caden Bishop 45, Creighton Aeschliman 46; Hilltop (188) – Jordan Schaffner 44, Lakota Siegel 44, Austin Gault 49, Devin Dempsey 51.
Bryan Marching Band & Football Cheerleaders
The Bryan Marching band performed at halftime of Friday night’s win over Fairview. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills Football
OTTAWA HILLS- The Green Bears (3-0) turned in big plays in the fourth quarter to outlast Evergreen in a battle of unbeatens at Ottawa Hills High School on Thursday night. With the game tied at 21, the Green Bear defense made the first big play of the quarter as Sam McCaffery intercepted a pass by Evergreen quarterback Hunter Vaculik and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.
Swanton @ Toledo Rogers Football
Swanton traveled to Toledo and came home with their first win of the season by knocking off the Rogers Rams 35-20. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
High School Football Roundup For September 2nd, 2022
EDGERTON – The underdog Locos kept the game close until Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts hit Kadyn Picillio ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 3 Preview
HEADED TO PAYDIRT … Evergreen receiver Riley Dunbar outruns the Montpelier defense on a 56-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter last week. This week, the Vikings take their perfect record on the road to face fellow unbeaten Ottawa Hills. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
Edgerton Fall Homecoming Festivities
Students and the community enjoyed Edgerton Fall Homecoming activities prior to the football game on September 2nd, 2022. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
