OTTAWA HILLS- The Green Bears (3-0) turned in big plays in the fourth quarter to outlast Evergreen in a battle of unbeatens at Ottawa Hills High School on Thursday night. With the game tied at 21, the Green Bear defense made the first big play of the quarter as Sam McCaffery intercepted a pass by Evergreen quarterback Hunter Vaculik and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.

OTTAWA HILLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO