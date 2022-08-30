Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
Charleston man accused of killing parents ruled competent to stand trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing his parents has been ruled competent to stand trial. Takano Kambara was arrested after his parents were found dead inside the house they all shared along Kanawha State Forest Dr. on New Year’s Eve two years ago. Last November, Kanawha County prosecutors requested an evaluation of Kambara to […]
WSAZ
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha magistrate Sisson dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson has died, the Kanawha County Commission announced Friday. Sisson was elected as a magistrate in 2012. He previously served as a police officer with the St. Albans Police Department, a security guard for Union Carbide and a process deputy for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington
Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
WSAZ
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
WVNT-TV
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
Sheriff warns of phone scam posing as Kanawha County deputies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office. According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
Police: Man found dead in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte. Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 […]
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
wchsnetwork.com
Hoover student dies in I-79 crash
AMMA, W.Va. — A freshman student at Herbert Hoover High School died Wednesday night after the car she was riding in went underneath a flatbed truck on Interstate 79 in Roane County. Leah Strickland was riding home from a soccer game with her father, Herbert Hoover coach Michael Strickland,...
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
Fayette County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Flint admitted that she sold approximately...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
Comments / 0