ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha magistrate Sisson dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson has died, the Kanawha County Commission announced Friday. Sisson was elected as a magistrate in 2012. He previously served as a police officer with the St. Albans Police Department, a security guard for Union Carbide and a process deputy for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington

Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
ELKVIEW, WV
WVNT-TV

Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
RUPERT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sharpe Hospital
WOWK 13 News

Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man found dead in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte. Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Hoover student dies in I-79 crash

AMMA, W.Va. — A freshman student at Herbert Hoover High School died Wednesday night after the car she was riding in went underneath a flatbed truck on Interstate 79 in Roane County. Leah Strickland was riding home from a soccer game with her father, Herbert Hoover coach Michael Strickland,...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy