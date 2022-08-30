First monkeypox case reported in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County has reported its first case of monkeypox.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a news release Tuesday that a Boone County resident had tested positive. The department did not provide other details about the case.

The department said its employees will work with the individual to identify close contacts and provide information and vaccination.

Mokeypox symptoms include a rash and flu-like symptoms. It is transmitted by close contact.

About 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported across the country and 47 in Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

