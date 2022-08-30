ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

First monkeypox case reported in Boone County

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7M9s_0hbPWA0200

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County has reported its first case of monkeypox.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a news release Tuesday that a Boone County resident had tested positive. The department did not provide other details about the case.

The department said its employees will work with the individual to identify close contacts and provide information and vaccination.

Mokeypox symptoms include a rash and flu-like symptoms. It is transmitted by close contact.

About 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported across the country and 47 in Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The post First monkeypox case reported in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Austin Leigh, 41, of Iowa as the suspect shot by a Monroe County deputy Saturday morning. The patrol's Troop B information officer Justin Dunn said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to investigate the shooting. Dunn said it happened in a residential area The post Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#General Health#Mokeypox
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City School District has taken disciplinary action against a student after looking into a report about a weapon. In a letter sent home to families, the school district reported staff received a tip about a high school student with a weapon on a school bus. Lewis & Clark Middle The post No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy