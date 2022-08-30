Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Grass fire burns large swath of land near Leon
LEON, Kan. (KAKE) - A large grass fire near Leon has burned a large portion of land and made travel in the area difficult. The fire was called in at approximately 4:00 p.m. Several firefighters are currently on scene, protecting homes in the area and attempting to extinguish the blaze.
classiccountry1070.com
Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock
Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
Expect alternate routes near Derby after Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Labor Day weekend, plan to take an alternate route if you will be going over the 63rd St S. bridge over the Arkansas River near Derby. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, construction on the bridge will reduce traffic down to one lane. The Sedgwick County Government says a temporary traffic […]
KVOE
Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning
A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
KVOE
Power outage for downtown, south-central Emporia largely restored
Evergy says a downed power line was responsible for Thursday’s outage that covered much of downtown Emporia and a significant part of south-central Emporia. The outage was reported around 9 am near South Exchange and Potwin and was restored around 9:40 am. Evergy spokesperson Kaley Bohlen says a downed line led to the outage, although it’s unclear what led to the situation.
Emporia gazette.com
Power fails for more than 750 along Commercial Street
A downed power line caused outages along the Commercial Street Corridor in Emporia Thursday morning, leaving more than 750 customers without electricity. "We had a line go down at Potwin Avenue and Exchange Street," Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said.
UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning
EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Peabody officer arrested, stripped of badge after alleged on-duty DUI
PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police officer in Peabody was arrested and stripped of his badge for a DUI and criminal possession of a weapon after he was caught with a blood alcohol level more than 1.5 times the normal limit while on duty. The Marion County Record reports that...
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Kansas couple held in jail on burglary complaints; suspect allegedly left underwear at the scene
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
Part of Butler County issued boil water advisory
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of the Butler County Rural Water District 6 public water district has been issued a boil water advisory by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The KDHE recommends that customers observe the following precautions until further notice: If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water […]
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offers reward for woman wanted on suspicion of failing to abide
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman. Adena Masters, age 26, is wanted for warrants on suspicion of failing to abide. Other details are pending. Crime Stoppers has posted a reward of up to $1,000 in Masters’ case. If you have...
msn.com
The Charming Small Town In Kansas That Was Named After A Waterfall
Waterfalls in Kansas aren’t all that common. While we aren’t as flat as people often think we are, we don’t have as many watery cascades as more mountainous states with more dramatic inclines. However, we have some waterfalls in Kansas, one of which inspired the name of a small town. Cottonwood Falls is the largest city in Chase County, but this is a secluded area, and the city’s population is under 1,000. This is such a quintessential charming small town in Kansas, and it’s lovely.
Comments / 0