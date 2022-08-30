The West Tisbury select board found itself in a pickle during its Wednesday, August 31, meeting over a botched permission process for an auction. According to West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand, resident Sue Whiting requested a special permit to hold an auction at Grange Hall on Friday. Rand said West Tisbury building inspector Joseph Tierney signed off on the permit but backtracked on Monday realizing he “made a mistake thinking it was another type of event” and “rescinded” his signature “due to the commercial sales aspect.” The decision was also made because the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Grange, has been told the limit of events that can be done on the property without needing “some sort of zoning relief for an expansion of pre-existing nonconforming use” has been reached.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO