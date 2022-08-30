ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater

A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line

DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
DENNIS, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Fall River Men Charged in Gas Station Fight

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been charged after a fight at a city gas station on Friday evening in which an elderly couple was assaulted. Fall River police said that at around 7 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted at the New World Gas Station at 340 Milliken Blvd.
FALL RIVER, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury deals with Trust issues

The West Tisbury select board found itself in a pickle during its Wednesday, August 31, meeting over a botched permission process for an auction. According to West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand, resident Sue Whiting requested a special permit to hold an auction at Grange Hall on Friday. Rand said West Tisbury building inspector Joseph Tierney signed off on the permit but backtracked on Monday realizing he “made a mistake thinking it was another type of event” and “rescinded” his signature “due to the commercial sales aspect.” The decision was also made because the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Grange, has been told the limit of events that can be done on the property without needing “some sort of zoning relief for an expansion of pre-existing nonconforming use” has been reached.
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecod.com

Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming

BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Confidential: Move into a brand new home

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. As you travel around the Island these days,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Derby registration opens

Registration for the 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby has opened at tackle shops Island-wide. Both solo and team — two person max — registrations are in-person only and required for participation. Pre-registration is available online for efficiency. According to the event regulations, fish...
EDGARTOWN, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
capecod.com

Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash

WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

School bus crashes into tree in Harwich

HARWICH – A school bus reportedly crashed into a utility pole on Bay Road in Harwich just before 5:30 PM Wednesday. There were no students on Monomoy Regional School District bus. The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
HARWICH, MA

