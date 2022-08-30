Read full article on original website
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Florida judge 'smart' to 'pump the brakes' on Trump special master ruling: Former acting AG
Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general under former President Trump, responded to news of a non-ruling by federal Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida on the appointment of a special master on the legal battle over the raid on Mar-a-Lago on ‘The Story’ Thursday. MATT WHITAKER: Well, it's good...
WaPo columnist pleads with GOP to admit Dems were right about Trump, ditch him to avoid ‘party suicide’
Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle pleaded with Republicans on Friday to have a "Dr. Phil moment" and get themselves out of their "dangerous" relationship with former President Donald Trump unless they want to commit "party suicide." The column insisted that Trump has been "wrecking" the GOP for years with his...
Fetterman told teachers' union they'll be his 'first' call if elected, they can 'tell' him how to do his job
FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, told teachers’ unions that they would be his "first" call for education policy should he get elected. While taking questions during a January speaking gig at a Pennsylvania State Education Association Political Institute event, Fetterman said that, if elected,...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Biden will use the 'full force of the federal government' against you if you dare oppose him: Gregg Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to the Justice Department filing a more detailed list of documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: It underscores that this is a president who, if you dare to oppose him, if you don't like his policies,...
JIM JORDAN: The Biden admin is trying to weaponize the government against conservatives
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said President Biden's Thursday night address showed Democrats are trying to "weaponize the government" against any Republican voters Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." JIM JORDAN: They are trying to weaponize the government against half the population, against any Republican, any conservative, anyone who voted for President...
Madison Gesiotto Gilbert says Biden comparing MAGA Republicans to 'semi-fascists' is 'comical, insulting'
Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Republican nominee running in Ohio's 13th Congressional District, spoke to Fox News Digital, addressing Biden's MAGA rhetoric comparing the Republican Party to being "like semi-fascism," as he prepares to make another speech Thursday. While speaking at a campaign rally in Maryland, Biden compared the philosophy of MAGA...
Democrats are tactically ‘ignoring’ the rule of the law: Rep. Byron Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., denounced President Biden for his divisive speech on Thursday evening, arguing that it is "incumbent" for Republicans to fight for the "soul" of America this November. REP. BYRON DONALDS: He's only doing this because he knows he...
White House blames Trump for COVID school closures despite teachers unions, Dems fighting to keep them shut
The White House on Thursday appeared to blame former President Donald Trump and Republicans for a decline in children’s reading and math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments came during Thursday’s White House briefing. A reporter cited statistics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress showing that 9-year-olds in the U.S. had lost ground in math and reading due to the pandemic.
Weeks from midterm elections, Biden has endorsed just three Democrats while calling GOP 'threat' to democracy
Nearly two months out from the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden has endorsed only three Democrats running for House seats and one candidate for governor, well behind former President Donald Trump's support for dozens of Republicans in 2018. Biden's early midterm message has been that voters must reject "MAGA Republicans"...
Sen. Kennedy blasts 'Biden the politician' over 'cynical' speech: 'Age does not guarantee wisdom'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called on Americans to "go vote" after hearing President Biden's campaign-style speech, saying on "Fox & Friends" Friday that the president missed an opportunity to address serious problems and, instead, used the time to make a political speech attacking many Americans. SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I'd make...
Ted Cruz returning to New Hampshire to support Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial House race
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is heading to New Hampshire next week on a 2022 mission that will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024. Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News on Saturday. The get-out-the-vote rally will be held Thursday evening at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin: Biden’s Policies Are A Much Bigger Threat To Our Democracy Than MAGA Republicans
Oklahoma Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Markwayne Mullin joins Fox Across America With guest host Paul Gleiser to share some of his takeaways from President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, during which he went after former President Trump and MAGA Republicans. “The biggest thing that I got out of it...
Andy McCarthy on whether Justice Department's Trump investigation will prevent 2024 presidential run
Fox News contributor Andy McCarty explained why an investigation into former President Donald Trump may not prevent him from running for president again Thursday on "Your World." ANDY MCCARTHY: The fact is, constitutionally, there's nothing that prevents somebody who is either under investigation, convicted or even in prison for running...
Why Biden's speech was among 'the most disgusting speeches' ever: Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained why President Biden's Thursday speech was "one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." GOV. RON DESANTIS: [Biden's speech] was one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given. He ran as being...
