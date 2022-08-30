ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 1

Related
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone

It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#New Iphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Sierra Blue#Ram
9to5Mac

T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign

T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad

Apple has been on quite a hot streak when it comes to its tablet offerings, so it should come as no surprise that the 10th-generation iPad is one of the most anticipated upcoming tablet releases. The baseline iPad is never the most technically stunning or impressive, but it’s usually the one most people buy. And we’re expecting the iPad 10th Gen to be no different.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: September 1, 2022 – iPhone 14 Pro notch replacement

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff

T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
SMALL BUSINESS
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy