Related
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s ‘Far out’ special event?
September is finally here, and we’re just a few days away from Apple’s next special event that will take place on Wednesday, September 7. Based on rumors, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 lineup in addition to at least two new Apple Watch models next week. With that in mind, what are you most excited to see at Apple’s “Far out” event?
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro's two hole-punch cutouts may look like a single 'wide pill'
Big annual iPhone event is and we'll soon find out exactly what the company has up its sleeve. In the meantime, the rumor mill is still churning away. The latest word on the street concerns the dual hole-punch cutouts that the iPhone 14 Pro . According to and (with corroboration...
9to5Mac
T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign
T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
Digital Trends
iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad
Apple has been on quite a hot streak when it comes to its tablet offerings, so it should come as no surprise that the 10th-generation iPad is one of the most anticipated upcoming tablet releases. The baseline iPad is never the most technically stunning or impressive, but it’s usually the one most people buy. And we’re expecting the iPad 10th Gen to be no different.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: September 1, 2022 – iPhone 14 Pro notch replacement
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac
Tweets with edits are now out in the wild, here’s how you can get the feature
On April Fools Day, Twitter announced it was developing the long-awaited edit button. Now, the company started to roll out this feature for the public to try out. Here’s how it’s going to work. The official Twitter account posted this morning:. If you see an edited Tweet it’s...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Why Apple should buy HOOBS and integrate Homebridge into HomeKit
I am a HomeKit veteran at this point; I’ve used just about every product that has HomeKit support that I can try without major installation (rewiring electrical outlets, changing out light switches, etc). I think it’s time for Apple to buy HOOBS and officially welcome Homebridge into the fold of HomeKit.
Apple Insider
Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
9to5Mac
iPhone US market share hits all-time high, overtaking Android; dominates global premium sales
The iPhone US market share hit an all-time high last quarter, giving it more than 50% of the total US market for the first time ever, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple also dominates global premium smartphone sales, accounting for 78% of the $1,000+ segment worldwide …. iPhone...
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff
T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch praised for saving UK man’s life after wild 48 hours when heart stopped 138 times
Apple Watch is at the center of another life-saving experience. In an incredible story, a UK man credited Apple’s wearable and heart rate features for detecting a symptomless health issue that made his heart stop 138 times in just 48 hours. Reported by The Independent via Apple Insider, David...
9to5Mac
Police secretly use smartphone location data culled from Waze, Starbucks, and other popular apps
We argued only this week that the sale of smartphone location data is out of control, and a new report today provides a perfect illustration. It found that location data was pulled from a number of popular smartphone apps for use by US police, without the knowledge of app users – or even the companies who created the apps.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 camera improvements will sell it to me; the cutout not so much
I never used to upgrade my iPhone every year, but have done so for the last three: the iPhone 11, 12, and 13. I’m fully expecting the iPhone 14 camera improvements to see this trend continue. A new look never hurts, and this year the Pro models will be...
