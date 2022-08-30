ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

WVNews

ABN_8088.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Clarksburg S…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Margaret Ann Tenney

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Tenney, age 77, a resident of Philippi, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Maggie was born July 1, 1945, in Philippi, a daughter of the late Henry Knight and Margaret (Propst) Knight.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

CAYTON — A daughter, Harper Lee Cayton, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Amanda Cayton (Jones) and Kevin Cayton of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are Glyn and Wanda Jones of Farmington. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Barbara Cayton of Burnsville. Great-grandparent is Charles Ray Carson of Burnsville.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Beatrice Kelly

TERRA ALTA — Beatrice Faye Kelly, 91, of Terra Alta, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, with family at her side. The daughter of the late Andrew Howard and Lillian Bucklew Lipscomb, she was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Preston County.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

89th Hurst-Windon Reunion held Aug. 21

The 89th Hurst-Windon Reunion was held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Clarksburg Veterans Park. Family members came from Ohio and Georgia to join family members in West Virginia for a day of fellowship.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Avery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport boys soccer scored an impressive goal and led Woodr…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Ford-Wheaton deserved a better fate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The most pressing — and depressing — question to come out of Thursday night’s Backyard Brawl West Virginia loss to Pitt to open the 2022 football season was not whether or not coach Neal Brown should have punted or gone for it on fourth and inches near midfield with about six minutes left to play and a seven-point lead.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport, Woodrow Wilson play to 1-1 draw

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport boys soccer scored an impressive goal and led Woodrow Wilson into the final 10 minutes of the game Saturday. But in the end, an evenly played game ended with an even result. The visiting Eagles scored in the 75th minute to cancel out...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lady Bugs CEOS holds August meeting

The Lady Bugs Community Education Outreach Service club, a member of the Harrison County CEOS, met at Vincent Memorial UM Church on Aug. 17. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Sunday

West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. outdoor Mass; 11:15 a.m. until after Amici performs at 5:15 p.m., downtown Clarksburg. Free admission.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgantown bar detail returns after West Virginia University students do

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department’s bar detail has returned. “Bar detail was a detail that existed for the purpose of augmenting sort of afternoon shift and midnight shift for the unique situation that is downtown [Morgantown], late at night,” Chief Eric Powell told Morgantown City Council at its most recent meeting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Turnovers sink Alderson Broaddus in season opener

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Alderson Broaddus Battlers were undone by seven turnovers in their season opener, falling to the Mercyhurst Lakers, 45-28. It was a problem from the start: The Battlers’ first drive of the season ended with a fumble, then Mercyhurst capitalized on a second chance late in the quarter when an offsides penalty wiped away a missed field goal.
PHILIPPI, WV

