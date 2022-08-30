Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
ABN_8088.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Clarksburg S…
WVNews
Margaret Ann Tenney
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Tenney, age 77, a resident of Philippi, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Maggie was born July 1, 1945, in Philippi, a daughter of the late Henry Knight and Margaret (Propst) Knight.
WVNews
Birth announcements
CAYTON — A daughter, Harper Lee Cayton, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Amanda Cayton (Jones) and Kevin Cayton of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are Glyn and Wanda Jones of Farmington. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Barbara Cayton of Burnsville. Great-grandparent is Charles Ray Carson of Burnsville.
WVNews
Beatrice Kelly
TERRA ALTA — Beatrice Faye Kelly, 91, of Terra Alta, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, with family at her side. The daughter of the late Andrew Howard and Lillian Bucklew Lipscomb, she was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Preston County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
89th Hurst-Windon Reunion held Aug. 21
The 89th Hurst-Windon Reunion was held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Clarksburg Veterans Park. Family members came from Ohio and Georgia to join family members in West Virginia for a day of fellowship.
WVNews
Keyser's Rylee Staggs works the ball against Makinzy Hartley of Frankfort.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) -- Keyser’s Rylee Staggs awoke Saturday morning and consumed what…
WVNews
Avery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport boys soccer scored an impressive goal and led Woodr…
WVNews
Frankfort's Cameron Lynch fights through his Keyser defender for the ball.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) — Cameron Lynch turned in an outstanding performance for Frankfor…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Ford-Wheaton deserved a better fate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The most pressing — and depressing — question to come out of Thursday night’s Backyard Brawl West Virginia loss to Pitt to open the 2022 football season was not whether or not coach Neal Brown should have punted or gone for it on fourth and inches near midfield with about six minutes left to play and a seven-point lead.
WVNews
Bridgeport, Woodrow Wilson play to 1-1 draw
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport boys soccer scored an impressive goal and led Woodrow Wilson into the final 10 minutes of the game Saturday. But in the end, an evenly played game ended with an even result. The visiting Eagles scored in the 75th minute to cancel out...
WVNews
Keyser's Gabe Ryan gets the North Star runner in his grasp.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s Military Appreciation Game on Saturday against North Star…
WVNews
Lady Bugs CEOS holds August meeting
The Lady Bugs Community Education Outreach Service club, a member of the Harrison County CEOS, met at Vincent Memorial UM Church on Aug. 17. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Calendar of events for Sunday
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. outdoor Mass; 11:15 a.m. until after Amici performs at 5:15 p.m., downtown Clarksburg. Free admission.
WVNews
Traditional sights and sounds of football season returning to Morgantown, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — College football will return to Morgantown next weekend, bringing with it all of its rich traditions. Many Mountaineer fans start game day with tailgating. Depending on game time, that could be as early as 7 a.m. or before.
WVNews
Morgantown bar detail returns after West Virginia University students do
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department’s bar detail has returned. “Bar detail was a detail that existed for the purpose of augmenting sort of afternoon shift and midnight shift for the unique situation that is downtown [Morgantown], late at night,” Chief Eric Powell told Morgantown City Council at its most recent meeting.
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia grand jurors might hear allegations in 'moving shootout' and kidnapping cases
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Cases involving the severe beating of a Clarksburg male; a Weston man accused of kidnapping his wife in Harrison County; and individuals involved in an alleged moving shootout from Harrison to Marion counties, could be among those presented to Harrison County grand jurors in the September term.
WVNews
Thrasher Engineering continues growth, buys Dunn Engineers from Charleston, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Thrasher Group has recently acquired Charleston-based engineering firm Dunn Engineers, which will add about 20 new staff members to Thrasher Engineering’s existing team. “The acquisition of Dunn is something that I am really excited about,” said Woody Thrasher, president and founder of...
WVNews
Turnovers sink Alderson Broaddus in season opener
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Alderson Broaddus Battlers were undone by seven turnovers in their season opener, falling to the Mercyhurst Lakers, 45-28. It was a problem from the start: The Battlers’ first drive of the season ended with a fumble, then Mercyhurst capitalized on a second chance late in the quarter when an offsides penalty wiped away a missed field goal.
WVNews
Charleston Catholic breaks school record in B-U win; WVU women prep for top-25 foe
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Defending Class A/AA state champions Charleston Catholic scored five unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers, 7-1, on Saturday afternoon. “By far this is one of the deepest and best teams we’ll see all year,” B-U coach Mike Donato said....
WVNews
Italian Festival Parade: 'It's a wonderful thing we can share with each other'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Clarksburg Saturday morning to watch the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Grand Feature Parade. It was the first festival parade in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was evident the spectators on West...
Comments / 0