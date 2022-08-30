ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Ashleigh Eastegg
4d ago

They should stay away. In & Out has the worst food...right down there with Weiner Schnitzel. I don't eat fast food anymore though. It's all pretty bad.

SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Vacant San Jose School Land To Turn Into Housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Mountain View settles lawsuit over RV parking

A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced on Thursday, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city’s dual ordinances—banning oversized vehicles from parking on “narrow streets” that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90% of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and “designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Secret SF

‘Iron Chef’ Star To Open Popular Ramen Restaurant In San Jose

Santana Row in San Jose is set to be the 6th location of Momosan, a noodle-focused restaurant from Chef Masaharu Morimoto, which opens on September 3rd. The menu features delicious ramen options like tonkatsu, tan-tan, and tsukemen along with creative appetizers such as duck tacos and soft shell crab bao. The restaurant also features over 20 sake options along with a curated beer and wine list. Chef Morimoto has been an acclaimed chef since the early ‘90s but rose to international fame when he competed in the original Japanese Iron Chef program in 1998 and then became one of the stars of Food Network’s Iron Chef America in 1999.  At his new Momosan Santat Row location, Chef Morimoto will bring his favorite food and drink from his hometown of Hiroshima, Japan to the South Bay. Expect expertly prepared noodle dishes and playful takes on Japanese comfort food. Momosan Santana Row opens on September 3rd at 378 Santana Row, San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Police were investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in San Jose early Saturday morning.The incident happened around 3 a.m., in the 700 block of Hellyer Avenue. Units arrived to find a deceased adult male pedestrian, acording to police. The driver remained at the scene.There are no further details.This is San Jose's 24th pedestrian fatality of 2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

Huge indoor Vietnamese market could move into former Sears location in San Jose

San Jose is expected to get a massive new Vietnamese market that is unlike anything the Bay Area has ever seen. The idea is being proposed for the former Sears department store building at the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose. The complex is expected to include a series of food courts and booths, a banquet area, a play area for kids, common areas for adults, and a performing arts area that would feature entertainment and concerts.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
