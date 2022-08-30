Santana Row in San Jose is set to be the 6th location of Momosan, a noodle-focused restaurant from Chef Masaharu Morimoto, which opens on September 3rd. The menu features delicious ramen options like tonkatsu, tan-tan, and tsukemen along with creative appetizers such as duck tacos and soft shell crab bao. The restaurant also features over 20 sake options along with a curated beer and wine list. Chef Morimoto has been an acclaimed chef since the early ‘90s but rose to international fame when he competed in the original Japanese Iron Chef program in 1998 and then became one of the stars of Food Network’s Iron Chef America in 1999. At his new Momosan Santat Row location, Chef Morimoto will bring his favorite food and drink from his hometown of Hiroshima, Japan to the South Bay. Expect expertly prepared noodle dishes and playful takes on Japanese comfort food. Momosan Santana Row opens on September 3rd at 378 Santana Row, San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO