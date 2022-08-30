Read full article on original website
Ashleigh Eastegg
4d ago
They should stay away. In & Out has the worst food...right down there with Weiner Schnitzel. I don't eat fast food anymore though. It's all pretty bad.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Where to get boozy slushies, frozen drinks around the Bay Area
It's heating up in SF and around the Bay Area. Time for a boozy slushy.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Vacant San Jose School Land To Turn Into Housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive Bay Area Vietnamese market, food hall proposed for former San Jose Sears
The market would feature multiple food courts, merchandise, a banquet hall and an entertainment center.
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area in recent weeks, officials say, forcing shoreline cleanups, spreading unpleasant odor and spurring scientists to further investigate the extent of the ecological damage.
Last 'No Cruising Zone' sign comes down in San Jose, lowrider community celebrates historic change
"It's a historic day! It is a historic day!" The lowrider community celebrated the removal of a decades-old ban on cruising in San Jose with the final "No Cruising Zone" sign being taken down.
Mountain View settles lawsuit over RV parking
A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced on Thursday, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city’s dual ordinances—banning oversized vehicles from parking on “narrow streets” that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90% of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and “designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.”
RELATED PEOPLE
AL’s Place, Anula’s Cafe and more Bay Area restaurants that closed for good in August
AL's Place, Chantal Guillon and more closures.
'Horrifying': San Francisco artists, families lose everything in Lower Haight fire
Multiple families had lived in the building for decades. An artist lost 10 years' worth of works.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
IN THIS ARTICLE
It's harder than ever to find late-night food in San Francisco. Here are some of your best options.
As temps cool off in the evening hours, these restaurants stay open late.
‘Iron Chef’ Star To Open Popular Ramen Restaurant In San Jose
Santana Row in San Jose is set to be the 6th location of Momosan, a noodle-focused restaurant from Chef Masaharu Morimoto, which opens on September 3rd. The menu features delicious ramen options like tonkatsu, tan-tan, and tsukemen along with creative appetizers such as duck tacos and soft shell crab bao. The restaurant also features over 20 sake options along with a curated beer and wine list. Chef Morimoto has been an acclaimed chef since the early ‘90s but rose to international fame when he competed in the original Japanese Iron Chef program in 1998 and then became one of the stars of Food Network’s Iron Chef America in 1999. At his new Momosan Santat Row location, Chef Morimoto will bring his favorite food and drink from his hometown of Hiroshima, Japan to the South Bay. Expect expertly prepared noodle dishes and playful takes on Japanese comfort food. Momosan Santana Row opens on September 3rd at 378 Santana Row, San Jose.
Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Police were investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in San Jose early Saturday morning.The incident happened around 3 a.m., in the 700 block of Hellyer Avenue. Units arrived to find a deceased adult male pedestrian, acording to police. The driver remained at the scene.There are no further details.This is San Jose's 24th pedestrian fatality of 2022.
San Francisco's 104-year-old diner St. Francis Fountain to be sold
"I love the place with all my heart and soul."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco
Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
hoodline.com
Huge indoor Vietnamese market could move into former Sears location in San Jose
San Jose is expected to get a massive new Vietnamese market that is unlike anything the Bay Area has ever seen. The idea is being proposed for the former Sears department store building at the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose. The complex is expected to include a series of food courts and booths, a banquet area, a play area for kids, common areas for adults, and a performing arts area that would feature entertainment and concerts.
Eater
San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market
The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 10