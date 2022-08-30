Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
MedicalXpress
Physically active people who increased their activity level early on in the pandemic fared worse
When the world shut down in March 2020, many of us scaled back our exercise and other physical activity. Those COVID kilos yielded interest, and many of us still haven't rid ourselves of them. But it could have been worse. It could be that forcing too much physical activity too...
MedicalXpress
UT Southwestern geriatric fracture initiatives result in expedited care and shorter hospital stays
A multidisciplinary effort to improve care for older patients who arrive at the emergency room with a hip fracture has decreased the time before they have surgery, shortened hospital stays, and resulted in better follow-up care, UT Southwestern physicians reported in Geriatric Nursing. In February 2021, UTSW launched an orthopedic...
MedicalXpress
Previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 provide protection against omicron BA.5 infection
Vaccinated people who were infected by the first omicron subvariants have four times greater protection than vaccinated people who were not infected. These results are part of a study that will be published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study was led by Luís Graça, group leader...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
How a brain area implicated in Alzheimer's may be vulnerable to degeneration
The locus coeruleus is among the first brain regions to degenerate in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, physicians and scientists have known. But why this area is so vulnerable is less understood. While continuing their exploration of a rare neurogenetic disorder, a team of Brown University researchers discovered explanations that shed...
MedicalXpress
Bariatric surgery more effective than lifestyle changes for type 2 diabetes remission
Remission of type 2 diabetes is achieved more effectively and has longer-lasting results with bariatric surgery than through medications and lifestyle changes. A new study from Pennington Biomedical Research Center, published in the journal Diabetes Care, assessed 316 patients with type 2 diabetes to determine the effectiveness and long-term results of metabolic surgery. This is the largest study to date to evaluate metabolic surgery, also known as bariatric surgery, as a treatment for type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis
An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
MedicalXpress
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Scientists use 'sleep age' to infer long-term health
Numbers tell a story. From your credit score to your age, metrics predict a variety of outcomes, whether it's your likelihood to get a loan or your risk for heart disease. Now, Stanford Medicine researchers have described another telling metric—one that can predict mortality. It's called sleep age. Sleep...
MedicalXpress
Involve behavioral experts sooner for a healthy lifestyle
Healthy lifestyle campaigns are often unsuccessful. It is hard to get people to eat healthily or exercise more. Behavioral science expertise should be drawn on at a much earlier stage in policy development, say twelve behavioral scientists in a position paper. They will present the paper to Maarten van Ooijen (State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport) on 31 August.
MedicalXpress
59.5 percent of adult ED visits are for patients with chronic conditions
Almost 60 percent of adult emergency department visits are by patients with at least one chronic condition associated with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Loredana Santo, M.D., M.P.H.,...
MedicalXpress
Researchers expand and upgrade the 1000 Genomes Project resource using whole-genome sequencing
Seven years ago, the 1000 Genomes Project (1kGP) published an open-access resource based primarily on low-coverage whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data of 2,504 individuals from 26 populations representing five continental regions of the world, making it the first large-scale WGS effort to deliver a catalog of human genetic variation. Now, researchers...
MedicalXpress
New handbook provides training for mental health practitioners working with consensual non-monogamy community
Michelle Vaughan, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Wright State University School of Professional Psychology, has published "The Handbook of Consensual Non-Monogamy Affirming Mental Health Practice." The handbook was developed for mental health providers, including social workers, counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists, who want to become consensual non-monogamy-affirming practitioners. Vaughan said...
MedicalXpress
New method could aid Alzheimer's research by predicting risk before symptoms start
Researchers have developed a new method to identify people who are at greater genetic risk of developing Alzheimer's disease before any symptoms appear—which could help speed creation of novel treatments. Manish Paranjpe of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Genetics on September 1.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies key player in T cell 'education'
Vanderbilt researchers have identified a protein that is key to the "education" of immature T cells in the thymus. The findings, reported in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, could inform therapeutic strategies for enhancing thymic function when desired—such as during aging, recovery from radiation therapy or chemotherapy, or other conditions that reduce T cell output.
MedicalXpress
How historical precedents impeded recognition of airborne COVID-19 transmission
Millions of people have died of coronavirus infection since 2020 because influential institutions took too long to recognize that it is primarily airborne, and a new University of Colorado Boulder-led historical analysis sheds light on the delay. The authors trace this deadly resistance one hundred years back in history, to the rejection of sickly air called "miasma," the rise of germ theory and our own stubborn tendency to retain beliefs in spite of accumulating evidence to the contrary.
MedicalXpress
'This Is Us' Alzheimer's storyline reduces stigma and promotes family discussions
The primetime television drama "This Is Us" drew millions of viewers to a compelling narrative about Alzheimer's disease and family caregiving—and viewers thought it helped reduce stigma around dementia and motivate family discussions about plans for aging, according to new research led by the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.
MedicalXpress
Establishing a novel strategy to tackle Huntington's disease
Through an international joint research effort involving ProQR Therapeutics of the Netherlands, Université Grenoble Alpes of France, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden, Professor Ji-Soon Song's research team in the Department of Biological Sciences and KAIST Institute for BioCentury of KAIST, established a novel strategy to treat Huntington's disease. The new work showed that the protein converted from disease form to its disease-free form maintains its original function, providing new ways to approach Huntington's disease.
MedicalXpress
Cannabis users no more likely to lack motivation than non-users: Study breaks 'stoner' stereotype
Adult and adolescent cannabis users are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to enjoy life's pleasure, new research has shown, suggesting there is no scientific basis for the stereotype often portrayed in the media. Cannabis users also show no difference in motivation for rewards, pleasure...
MedicalXpress
New method eradicates deadly brain tumors by 'starving' them of energy source
A groundbreaking study at Tel Aviv University effectively eradicated glioblastoma, a highly lethal type of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the outcome using a method they developed based on their discovery of two critical mechanisms in the brain that support tumor growth and survival: one protects cancer cells from the immune system, while the other supplies the energy required for rapid tumor growth. The work found that both mechanisms are controlled by brain cells called astrocytes, and in their absence, the tumor cells die and are eliminated.
Comments / 0