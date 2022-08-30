ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MedicalXpress

Bariatric surgery more effective than lifestyle changes for type 2 diabetes remission

Remission of type 2 diabetes is achieved more effectively and has longer-lasting results with bariatric surgery than through medications and lifestyle changes. A new study from Pennington Biomedical Research Center, published in the journal Diabetes Care, assessed 316 patients with type 2 diabetes to determine the effectiveness and long-term results of metabolic surgery. This is the largest study to date to evaluate metabolic surgery, also known as bariatric surgery, as a treatment for type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis

An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists use 'sleep age' to infer long-term health

Numbers tell a story. From your credit score to your age, metrics predict a variety of outcomes, whether it's your likelihood to get a loan or your risk for heart disease. Now, Stanford Medicine researchers have described another telling metric—one that can predict mortality. It's called sleep age. Sleep...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Involve behavioral experts sooner for a healthy lifestyle

Healthy lifestyle campaigns are often unsuccessful. It is hard to get people to eat healthily or exercise more. Behavioral science expertise should be drawn on at a much earlier stage in policy development, say twelve behavioral scientists in a position paper. They will present the paper to Maarten van Ooijen (State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport) on 31 August.
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

59.5 percent of adult ED visits are for patients with chronic conditions

Almost 60 percent of adult emergency department visits are by patients with at least one chronic condition associated with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Loredana Santo, M.D., M.P.H.,...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

New handbook provides training for mental health practitioners working with consensual non-monogamy community

Michelle Vaughan, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Wright State University School of Professional Psychology, has published "The Handbook of Consensual Non-Monogamy Affirming Mental Health Practice." The handbook was developed for mental health providers, including social workers, counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists, who want to become consensual non-monogamy-affirming practitioners. Vaughan said...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New method could aid Alzheimer's research by predicting risk before symptoms start

Researchers have developed a new method to identify people who are at greater genetic risk of developing Alzheimer's disease before any symptoms appear—which could help speed creation of novel treatments. Manish Paranjpe of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Genetics on September 1.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study identifies key player in T cell 'education'

Vanderbilt researchers have identified a protein that is key to the "education" of immature T cells in the thymus. The findings, reported in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, could inform therapeutic strategies for enhancing thymic function when desired—such as during aging, recovery from radiation therapy or chemotherapy, or other conditions that reduce T cell output.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

How historical precedents impeded recognition of airborne COVID-19 transmission

Millions of people have died of coronavirus infection since 2020 because influential institutions took too long to recognize that it is primarily airborne, and a new University of Colorado Boulder-led historical analysis sheds light on the delay. The authors trace this deadly resistance one hundred years back in history, to the rejection of sickly air called "miasma," the rise of germ theory and our own stubborn tendency to retain beliefs in spite of accumulating evidence to the contrary.
BOULDER, CO
MedicalXpress

Establishing a novel strategy to tackle Huntington's disease

Through an international joint research effort involving ProQR Therapeutics of the Netherlands, Université Grenoble Alpes of France, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden, Professor Ji-Soon Song's research team in the Department of Biological Sciences and KAIST Institute for BioCentury of KAIST, established a novel strategy to treat Huntington's disease. The new work showed that the protein converted from disease form to its disease-free form maintains its original function, providing new ways to approach Huntington's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New method eradicates deadly brain tumors by 'starving' them of energy source

A groundbreaking study at Tel Aviv University effectively eradicated glioblastoma, a highly lethal type of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the outcome using a method they developed based on their discovery of two critical mechanisms in the brain that support tumor growth and survival: one protects cancer cells from the immune system, while the other supplies the energy required for rapid tumor growth. The work found that both mechanisms are controlled by brain cells called astrocytes, and in their absence, the tumor cells die and are eliminated.
CANCER

