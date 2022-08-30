Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo will now stay at Manchester United this summer unless there is a last minute miracle.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United this summer despite links to a possible exit.

Ronaldo has held a desire to leave United this summer however no suitors have come forward for the superstar.

The players agent, Jorge Mendes has been trying in the past days to find a late solution for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford.

Ronaldo may now have to settle to remain at Old Trafford due to no suitors being found for the player.

The Ronaldo situation is one that has split the fanbase recently.

Some fans prefer Ronaldo to depart United this summer, whilst some fans would want Ronaldo to stay.

Ronaldo has not started in the past couple of games for United, having not performed to the best of standards - in line with the team in the opening two games.

Now according to Manu Sainz , a journalist known to have close links to Ronaldo and Mendes’ camp has said the player is set to stay.

“Only a last minute miracle will see Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United this summer.”

Ronaldo now looks set to stay as stated meaning that he will see out the remainder of his United contract.

Unless an offer was to come in for the player in January then Ronaldo will stay at United until next summer.

