ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23m2Mz_0hbPVpiG00

Cristiano Ronaldo will now stay at Manchester United this summer unless there is a last minute miracle.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United this summer despite links to a possible exit.

Ronaldo has held a desire to leave United this summer however no suitors have come forward for the superstar.

The players agent, Jorge Mendes has been trying in the past days to find a late solution for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford.

Ronaldo may now have to settle to remain at Old Trafford due to no suitors being found for the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So6PV_0hbPVpiG00

IMAGO / PA Images

The Ronaldo situation is one that has split the fanbase recently.

Some fans prefer Ronaldo to depart United this summer, whilst some fans would want Ronaldo to stay.

Ronaldo has not started in the past couple of games for United, having not performed to the best of standards - in line with the team in the opening two games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHE4l_0hbPVpiG00

IMAGO / PA Images

Now according to Manu Sainz , a journalist known to have close links to Ronaldo and Mendes’ camp has said the player is set to stay.

“Only a last minute miracle will see Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United this summer.”

Ronaldo now looks set to stay as stated meaning that he will see out the remainder of his United contract.

Unless an offer was to come in for the player in January then Ronaldo will stay at United until next summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The US Sun

I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions

IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Chelsea#Old Trafford#Imago Pa Images Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy