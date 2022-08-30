Read full article on original website
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Do You Have to Replace All 4 Tires at Once?
Find out whether or not it is OK to replace one tire or if you need to replace all four at once. The post Do You Have to Replace All 4 Tires at Once? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Incredible Way The Buick Grand National Beat Lamborghini
In the late 1980s, the most unexpected car competed with the Lamborghini Countach: a Buick Grand National. Here's why the Buick GNX was such a powerhouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lincoln L100 Will Totally Change The Way You Think About Cars
The new Lincoln L100 is a wildly futuristic concept car that pays tribute to the automaker's 100-plus years of existence. Here's what the L100 has to offer.
2023 Ram 1500 Gets Lavish New Trims And A Bug-Killing Glovebox
The 2023 Ram 1500 will enter the US market in late 2022 with a collection of new standard tech, a new Limited Edition Elite trim variant, and an innovative glove box with UV light to kill and disinfect viruses and harmful bacteria. The latter features a three-minute disinfection cycle operated via a button on the center console. It rids your gadgets, gear, and other small items of possibly infectious pathogens, a handy feature in this world where COVID and monkeypox remain prevalent.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Horsepower Confirmed As Hot-Hatch Gets Serious
It's the moment hot hatch fans have been waiting for: Honda has pulled the wraps off the 2023 Civic Type R and confirmed the details we've been waiting for.
Using Brick and Mortar to Fix a Car Fender Works Better Than You’d Think
Screencap via Mechanic Jack's team on YouTubeIf anyone ever claims their hooptie is built like a brick house, just send them this video.
