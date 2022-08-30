ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man paralyzed after being tased by cop while panhandling wins $100 million GA lawsuit

By Madeleine List
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A man who was paralyzed after a police officer chased and used a Taser on him while he was panhandling won a $100 million lawsuit in Georgia, according to his lawyer.

Jerry Blasingame first filed the lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and Atlanta police officer Jon Grubbs in 2019, accusing Grubbs of using excessive force that caused Blasingame to become quadriplegic, according to one of his lawyers, Darren Tobin .

Members of the jury, who deliberated for just under eight hours in federal court in Atlanta, handed down their verdict that awarded Blasingame punitive and compensatory damages on Aug. 26.

The incident occurred on July 10, 2018, when Grubbs saw then-65-year-old Blasingame asking for money on the side of a highway south of downtown Atlanta and told him to stop, according to the complaint.

Grubbs pulled over, got out of his car and ran over to Blasingame, who had moved out of the street and into a wooded area behind a guardrail.

Grubbs then stunned Blasingame with his Taser from behind while the man was on an “uneven surface,” the complaint says.

Blasingame fell and was “bleeding profusely from his head.” He had hit his head on the concrete pad of a traffic control box, snapping his cervical spine and paralyzing him, his lawyer wrote in an email.

Grubbs turned off his body camera at some point during the incident, causing the prior two minutes of recorded footage to be erased, Tobin wrote.

About a month later, Grubbs visited Blasingame in the hospital where he was being treated and charged him with “pedestrian solicit on roadway and obstruction of police,” both misdemeanor crimes, according to Tobin.

A spokesman for the City of Atlanta declined to comment on pending litigation.

The Atlanta Police Department and Grubbs’s lawyer, Staci Miller, of the City of Atlanta Law Department, did not respond to requests for comment.

Miller told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Atlanta Police Department policy doesn’t prohibit an officer from using a Taser in situation where the officer, bystander or the person being tased could be in danger. Blasingame’s injury happened because of a series of actions and was not the direct result of the officer using his Taser, according to Miller.

“We cannot start from the consequence,” she told the outlet. “We have to start from the action, the totality of the situation.”

Grubbs was placed on administrative leave after the tasing incident but was later reinstated, according to Tobin and the Journal-Constitution.

Blasingame now lives in a long-term care facility and requires “around the clock specialized medical care,” according to his lawyers. He could not attend the trial because he is attached to a tracheotomy machine.

His medical care has already cost about $4 million, and his future expenses are projected to be at least $14 million, according to Tobin.

The jury awarded Blasingame $40 million against Grubbs — $20 million for compensatory damages and $20 million for punitive damages — and $60 million against the city for compensatory damages, but Tobin said it could still be a long time before Blasingame sees any of the money.

“We feel very confident in our position, but I think the appeals process could take years,” he told McClatchy News. “Unfortunately. the wheels of justice will continue to turn slowly.”

Another attorney who represented Blasingame, Ven Johnson , said in a statement that Blasingame should not have been treated differently because he was homeless.

“Jerry is a United States citizen just like every one of us,” Johnson said in a statement sent to McClatchy News by Tobin. “Just because he is homeless does not deprive him of the same constitutional rights that every one of us is afforded.”

Tobin said that despite his medical condition, Blasingame has remained positive throughout the process.

“He feels like there’s some light at the end of the tunnel,” Tobin said, “but he’s never going to recover from his physical injuries, ever.”

Employee who lost half his skull at work party is now suing his employer, UK court says

23-year-old dies in ambulance area after hospital ignores him for 7 hours, lawsuit says

Officer says reporting supervisor’s unwanted kiss got her fired. Legal battle continues

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tased#Atlanta Police#Paralyzed#Ga#Blasinga
Fox News

Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance

The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TODAY.com

3 children kidnapped by car crash victim their dad stopped to help

Three children are safe after they were kidnapped by a car crash victim that their father pulled over to help. "I stopped to help and I almost lost everything," the man, identified only by his first name Bryon, told TODAY affiliate Action News 5. "We have to stay closer, because everything can be gone in the blink of an eye.
MEMPHIS, TN
Akron Beacon Journal

Police: 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron

Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. Officers administered first aid and the teen was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for treatment, police later said in a news release. ...
AKRON, OH
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
5K+
Followers
105
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy