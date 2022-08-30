Read full article on original website
WSET
All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
WSET
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said.
WSET
Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
WSET
Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
WSET
Roanoke organizations receive $550k from the U.S. DOJ to combat gun violence in the city
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Total Action for Progress (TAP) three unique grants aimed at addressing the impacts of gun violence in Roanoke. Combined, the grants total $550,000. “This funding is meaningful for our...
WSET
Virginia Tech junior hit and killed in Blacksburg overnight
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student died after being struck by a car in Blacksburg on Friday morning just after midnight. Blacksburg Police responded to the scene on S. Main Street with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad. They said they found the pedestrian, John Thomasson of Fairfax County, and began life-saving measures.
WSET
'Cops 'N Bobbers:' Bring your kids fishing with Lynchburg police officers!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Do you have any kids between the ages of 7 and 13? If you do, they're invited to Cops 'N Bobbers with the Lynchburg Police Department!. Scheduled for September 17, Cops and Bobbers is presented by Lynchburg Police and Human Kind. Trophies are offered for...
WSET
Escaped K-9: Amherst Co. Sheriffs Office find Odin after multiple hour search
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office was looking for one of their canines on Friday afternoon, and thankfully he was found safe. The department said K-9 Odin was found safe just before 6 p.m. on Friday. "Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks...
WSET
Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
WSET
Concord crews remind drivers to be cautious after multiple crashes in two days
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious when on the road after a series of crashes in the area on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the department shared to Facebook that they worked on three separate calls. The first was an...
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
WSET
A major waterline replacement will take place in phases along Roanoke Street
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A major waterline replacement will soon take place along Roanoke Street in the town of Christiansburg, with phase 1 beginning September 11. During phase 1 crews will be working to replace the waterline along Roanoke Street between East Main Street and First Street. The district...
WSET
Schools across Virginia are short-staffed, Gov. Youngkin highlights plan to fix it
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Schools are short-staffed, students are behind, and Governor Glenn Youngkin is offering a plan to fix it. "When a student is in the classroom with a teacher in person that's where the magic happens," Youngkin said. Student test scores have fallen sharply since the pandemic...
WSET
Danville Chief highlighted in International Association of Chiefs of Police's magazine
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police Chief is being highlighted on an international level this September. The department said Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. They said The IACP is the world’s largest...
WSET
Shelter-in-place lifted at Blacksburg High School after report of gun hidden on campus
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A report of a gun hidden on campus prompted a shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School on Thursday. An anonymous tipper made the report, and after an investigation of the situation, the building was put on a shelter-in-place while canines swept the school. There was no...
WSET
City leaders talk potential plans to redevelop Danville Mall ahead of casino completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — At the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit, Danville leaders highlighted different areas that could be redeveloped. One of those spots: the Danville Mall. "They had a housing summit recently and the mall actually gave permission to the city to market the space over there for...
WSET
Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
WSET
3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
WSET
'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
WSET
Pittsylvania County Schools selected in Gov. Youngkin's "Bridging the Gap" initiative
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools is one of the 15 school divisions in Virginia selected to participate in Governor Glenn Youngkin's new initiative called "Bridging the Gap." Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones said he found out at a meeting on Tuesday, August 23. He...
