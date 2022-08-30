ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Roanoke, VA
Entertainment
City
Roanoke, VA
WSET

Virginia Tech junior hit and killed in Blacksburg overnight

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student died after being struck by a car in Blacksburg on Friday morning just after midnight. Blacksburg Police responded to the scene on S. Main Street with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad. They said they found the pedestrian, John Thomasson of Fairfax County, and began life-saving measures.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Steve O
Person
Post Malone
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Johnny Knoxville
WSET

Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
RUSTBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Berglund Center#The University Of Miami#Ringling Brothers#Mtv#New York Times#Jackass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy