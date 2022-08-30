ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Why is Fresno’s rent rising so fast?

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5Hdm_0hbPV9AL00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – It’s no secret that rent across the nation continues to rise. One place, in particular, that is seeing a significant rise in rent is Fresno.

According to a study by Zumper , Fresno’s average rent rose significantly in just one year. The current average rent for a one-bedroom in this Central Valley city is $1,540. Many people in the bigger cities may not think much about this rate given that San Francisco comes in at $3,040 and San Diego comes in at $2,580 for a one-bedroom.

But this is an alarming number for Fresno because that means rent is 40% higher than it was at the same time last year, according to the study. This is the most significant increase in the country. With Fresno ranking as one of the poorest major cities in California, this is a reason why they are facing an affordability crisis.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Your Central Valley Life

So why is this happening in Fresno?

While some of the other major cities in California are losing population, Fresno is steadily growing. The fact that rent in San Francisco is almost practically double that of Fresno is a reason why people have been attracted to the fifth-largest city in California. While the pandemic increased this trend, this was something that was already happening pre-pandemic. For some people, it is less expensive to commute or work remotely and live in a city that is very accessible to the rest of the state.

This rising number of relocations to Fresno has inspired investors from all over to capitalize on this trend. They come in and take over existing properties and increase asking prices. Which in turn has led to that 40% increase in one year alone.

One of the strategies that the City of Fresno is trying to combat the rising rent prices is converting motels into affordable apartments. On Aug. 25, officials broke ground on the first motel they will transform into affordable apartments. As part of the statewide effort to combat homelessness, this complex that will be named the Promesa Commons will debut in 15 months with 64 units. Tenants will pay no more than $1,200 for a three-bedroom apartment.

RELATED: Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments

According to Fresno city officials, this is just the start as they plan on rehabilitating other places for housing in the future. Even with a project like this, they agree that more needs to be done in the city to combat rising rents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 23

Kathy Kraschel
4d ago

I'm looking for a house to rent, Yes the rent is high, but you also have to pay for credit check and a background check, Forget about dog's they charge rent per dog a month. Or an outrageous pet deposit. By the time you are done paying all that you don't have enough to pay for a place to rent.

Reply
4
Guest
4d ago

I am all for keeping the standards up and driving out riff raff. unfortunately the city needs to concentrate on jobs and helping employers with job fairs and keeping Fresno business friendly.

Reply(1)
3
Carolyn Daniels
4d ago

$1,200 a month for a 3 bedroom apartment is still steep for a family of this size. It’s rough out here. Fresno still need easy and reachable resources for the people of Fresno. Best wishes to us all 🫶🏽.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate

Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

One Fresno. Not.

Fresno’s mayor and City Council have coined the term One Fresno even though, according to a 2019 Urban Institute report, Fresno ranks No. 59 of 59 cities in California for economic inclusion and racial inclusion, making it a very divided city. Across the United States, Fresno ranks 253rd out...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New COVID-19 boosters coming soon to Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New COVID-19 boosters that offer greater protection against the newest COVID variants and severe illnesses are going to be available in September, Fresno County health officials say. The move follows recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), the Moderna […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

MADE Central California showcasing innovative foods

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local and regional businesses pitched their new and innovative food product ideas on Wednesday in Fresno as part of a competition to win a $10,000 prize. The MADE Central California event kicked off at the Fresno Convention Center with the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker hosted by CBS47’s own Brian Dorman. A […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Homelessness#Business Industry#Linus Business
GV Wire

Foodies Rejoice! Fresno Food Show Returns Today and Thursday

Fresno foodies rejoice. The annual food show at the Convention Center is back. Now called MADE Central California, the two-day event starts today with a new product competition called the “Pressure Cooker.” Ten inventors will present products to a panel of judges in a locally televised event. Vegan...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno councilmember calls for audit of Community Medical Centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias is calling for a state audit after an investigation by the Fresno Bee alleged that Community Medical Centers used state and federal money intended to serve low-income patients to fund the expansion of their Clovis hospital.  He’s calling for an audit following a two-year-long investigation by […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
YourCentralValley.com

How much money a movie production brings a community

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Making movies takes a massive effort by hundreds of people. Along with actors, directors, producers, and so many more studio employees that are brought in, they also rely on local businesses that provide necessary services such as manual labor, transportation, food, and much more. So how much can a film potentially […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County job fair returns in 2 weeks

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week. The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officials urge people to be careful in the heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for the Labor Day weekend, and health officials are reminding people to protect themselves against heat-related illnesses. “It’s brutal outside, absolutely brutal,” that’s how Larry McKinley describes Friday’s 108-degree forecast.  “I’m 68 years old, partially handicapped and this is a godsend,” he says, referring to the cooling center […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia citrus plant faces EPA penalties

SAN FRANCISCO – Ventura Coastal, LLC of Visalia agrees to pay almost $300,000 in penalty fees from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations against the Clean Air Act discovered at the facility. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Ventura Coastal,...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy