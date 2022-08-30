Read full article on original website
Operational Update: 506 Medical Aid Shipments, 11 Countries, 47 US States
Over the past 7 days, Direct Relief has delivered 506 shipments of requested medical aid to 47 US states and territories and 11 countries worldwide. The shipments contained 3.7 million defined daily doses of medication, including rare disease therapies, medication for hypothyroidism, syringes, PPE and more. This past week, Direct...
For Many Latino Patients, Health Care is Much More than Medicine. It’s Language and Culture, Too.
At Baptist Community Health Services, about one-third of patients are Spanish speaking. But at the organization’s call center, only a handful of staff members are bilingual. “We would have to either put [patients] on hold and see if someone is available to speak to them, or tell them to call back somehow,” said Nancy Tardy, the director of the call center.
BD, Direct Relief and National Association of Community Health Centers Advance Health Equity in the U.S. with a $1 Million Grant
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, along with Direct Relief and the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), today announced they have awarded four community health centers with a total of $1.08 million to implement programs to support chronic disease management to underserved communities.
Operational Update: Critical Support for Lebanon, Ukraine, 12 Total Countries
Over the past 7 days, Direct Relief has delivered 448 shipments of requested medical aid to 46 US states and territories and 12 countries worldwide. The shipments contained 7.8 million defined daily doses of medication, including cardiovascular medication, nutritional supplements, cancer care therapies, and more. This week, a shipment containing...
