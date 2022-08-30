ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Many Latino Patients, Health Care is Much More than Medicine. It’s Language and Culture, Too.

At Baptist Community Health Services, about one-third of patients are Spanish speaking. But at the organization’s call center, only a handful of staff members are bilingual. “We would have to either put [patients] on hold and see if someone is available to speak to them, or tell them to call back somehow,” said Nancy Tardy, the director of the call center.
RICHMOND, VA
BD, Direct Relief and National Association of Community Health Centers Advance Health Equity in the U.S. with a $1 Million Grant

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, along with Direct Relief and the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), today announced they have awarded four community health centers with a total of $1.08 million to implement programs to support chronic disease management to underserved communities.
SAN FERNANDO, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
