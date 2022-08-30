Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO