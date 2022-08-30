Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Author will discuss interesting, little known facts about Connecticut
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host author and travel writer Anastasia “Stasha” Healy Sept. 10 as she shares interesting and little known facts about the state from her book “Secret Connecticut: a Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.”. The free program will be held...
Bristol Press
Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents
BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a looks at Bob Freimuth
Congratulations to Bob Freimuth, whose 1999 baseball team will be inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. A Bristol resident, Bob, and the team will be honored Oct. 22 at Hawk’s Landing in Southington. During Bob’s coaching tenure at Plainville High, his teams captured five state titles, four...
Bristol Press
Ferdinando Sesto
Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
Bristol Press
Prospect United Methodist Church holding benefit concert
BRISTOL – Prospect United Methodist Church is holding a benefit concert, featuring area faith-based band True North Rising, on Sept. 11. Luisa Gladu, of Prospect United Methodist Church, encouraged the community to come out for "some amazing Christian music" by True North Rising. Proceeds will support the local church.
Bristol Press
United Way of Southington a Stop & Shop 'Bloomin' 4 Good' program beneficiary
SOUTHINGTON – United Way of Southington has been selected as a Stop & Shop "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program beneficiary this September. The "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program, which launched last February, provides an opportunity for shoppers to give back to local organizations that address hunger. Shoppers can purchase "Bloomin 4 Good" bouquets, which are marked with a red sticker, for $10.99 to support the beneficiary organization.
Bristol Press
Plainville students return to school
PLAINVILLE – Plainville parents praised Toffolon Elementary school Thursday as they dropped their children off for their first day back, with youngsters excited to see their friends and teachers again. Children slung their backpacks over their shoulders as they stepped out of their cars and walked hand-in-hand with their...
Bristol Press
Supply chain, elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for Bristol
BRISTOL – With supply chain and elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for the city, the Bristol Board of Finance noted that some construction projects may be held up due to an ongoing trend facing the country. “As long as we’re documenting it,” said Board of Finance Chair John...
Bristol Press
Edgewood School students march in a parade, celebrate first week of school
BRISTOL – A sign of the end of an era, parents and supporters gathered as Edgewood School students marched about the school in a parade celebrating the first week of the academic year, and the last such parade for Edgewood before it transitions to a prekindergarten academy in the following school year.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Michael Albarelli, 30, 71 Divinity St., Bristol, fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny. Robert Steven Kevin Berube, 38, 213 Central St. Apt. 2N, Bristol, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Felicia Deroche, 34, 59 Burlington Ave. Apt. 26, Bristol, disorderly conduct, first-degree violate cond of release, second-degree threatening. Michael F. Lowery, 40,...
Bristol Press
Southington Public Schools back in session
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Public Schools district is in session for another year. Parents, students, buses and educators all crowded outside DePaolo Middle School Thursday morning for a bustling but orderly transition back to academic life. Students crossed roads and dashed across sidewalks to reunite with friends and school books. In all appearances, it was another normal first day of school.
Bristol Press
Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760 from the 2021 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant. With the grant, fire officials will take part in department-wide training efforts within the scope of National Fire Protection Association 1002: Fire Apparatus Driver and Operator Professional Qualifications. The department aims to train and certify available volunteer and career firefighters who meet prerequisites for a program to learn the latest in national standards, according to a statement.
Bristol Press
St. Paul aiming to be the best football team in town
St. Paul Catholic High School is looking to rebound this season after the team struggled to find any consistency on the field last year. The Falcons ended the year 2-8, but instead of hanging their heads entering this season they are using their previous record as motivation as well as their in-town rivalry.
Bristol Press
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Matthew David Blacha, 49, of 44 South Ave., Meriden, was charged Aug. 23 with sixth degree larceny. Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Providence, RI, was charged Aug. 23 with second degree stalking, causing fear of physical safety, disorderly conduct, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to failing to appear again on case stemming from Plainville overdose that nearly turned fatal
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he failed to answer for a second time to drug charges connected to an overdose that nearly turned fatal. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, entered his pleas during a hearing this week in...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Stephen A. Johnson, 39, of 44 River St., Chester, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
Bristol Press
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Bristol Press
Man charged with speeding through construction zone in Plainville, nearly striking officer pleads guilty to unrelated charges
PLAINVILLE - A Hartford man who appeared headed for trial after being accused of speeding through a construction site in Plainville and nearly hitting a police officer in the process has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges. Junior Jumpp, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court on numerous pending...
Bristol Press
Utility work expected to cause road closures, detours in Plymouth through Monday
PLYMOUTH – Utility work scheduled in town could interrupt traffic for the next several days. Police said Eversource gas will be doing work in the area of Pearl and Wall streets through the weekend and into Monday. The work will run every day, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
