Bristol Press

Author will discuss interesting, little known facts about Connecticut

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host author and travel writer Anastasia “Stasha” Healy Sept. 10 as she shares interesting and little known facts about the state from her book “Secret Connecticut: a Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.”. The free program will be held...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents

BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a looks at Bob Freimuth

Congratulations to Bob Freimuth, whose 1999 baseball team will be inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. A Bristol resident, Bob, and the team will be honored Oct. 22 at Hawk’s Landing in Southington. During Bob’s coaching tenure at Plainville High, his teams captured five state titles, four...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Ferdinando Sesto

Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol, CT
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Bristol, CT
Pets & Animals
Bristol Press

Prospect United Methodist Church holding benefit concert

BRISTOL – Prospect United Methodist Church is holding a benefit concert, featuring area faith-based band True North Rising, on Sept. 11. Luisa Gladu, of Prospect United Methodist Church, encouraged the community to come out for "some amazing Christian music" by True North Rising. Proceeds will support the local church.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

United Way of Southington a Stop & Shop 'Bloomin' 4 Good' program beneficiary

SOUTHINGTON – United Way of Southington has been selected as a Stop & Shop "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program beneficiary this September. The "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program, which launched last February, provides an opportunity for shoppers to give back to local organizations that address hunger. Shoppers can purchase "Bloomin 4 Good" bouquets, which are marked with a red sticker, for $10.99 to support the beneficiary organization.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville students return to school

PLAINVILLE – Plainville parents praised Toffolon Elementary school Thursday as they dropped their children off for their first day back, with youngsters excited to see their friends and teachers again. Children slung their backpacks over their shoulders as they stepped out of their cars and walked hand-in-hand with their...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Supply chain, elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for Bristol

BRISTOL – With supply chain and elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for the city, the Bristol Board of Finance noted that some construction projects may be held up due to an ongoing trend facing the country. “As long as we’re documenting it,” said Board of Finance Chair John...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Edgewood School students march in a parade, celebrate first week of school

BRISTOL – A sign of the end of an era, parents and supporters gathered as Edgewood School students marched about the school in a parade celebrating the first week of the academic year, and the last such parade for Edgewood before it transitions to a prekindergarten academy in the following school year.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Michael Albarelli, 30, 71 Divinity St., Bristol, fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny. Robert Steven Kevin Berube, 38, 213 Central St. Apt. 2N, Bristol, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Felicia Deroche, 34, 59 Burlington Ave. Apt. 26, Bristol, disorderly conduct, first-degree violate cond of release, second-degree threatening. Michael F. Lowery, 40,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington Public Schools back in session

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Public Schools district is in session for another year. Parents, students, buses and educators all crowded outside DePaolo Middle School Thursday morning for a bustling but orderly transition back to academic life. Students crossed roads and dashed across sidewalks to reunite with friends and school books. In all appearances, it was another normal first day of school.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760 from the 2021 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant. With the grant, fire officials will take part in department-wide training efforts within the scope of National Fire Protection Association 1002: Fire Apparatus Driver and Operator Professional Qualifications. The department aims to train and certify available volunteer and career firefighters who meet prerequisites for a program to learn the latest in national standards, according to a statement.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

St. Paul aiming to be the best football team in town

St. Paul Catholic High School is looking to rebound this season after the team struggled to find any consistency on the field last year. The Falcons ended the year 2-8, but instead of hanging their heads entering this season they are using their previous record as motivation as well as their in-town rivalry.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company

PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Matthew David Blacha, 49, of 44 South Ave., Meriden, was charged Aug. 23 with sixth degree larceny. Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Providence, RI, was charged Aug. 23 with second degree stalking, causing fear of physical safety, disorderly conduct, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Stephen A. Johnson, 39, of 44 River St., Chester, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT

