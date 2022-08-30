Read full article on original website
Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
Woodbury County's current LEC will be demolished, land sold to City of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While the move into Woodbury County's new jail is still a year away, Siouxland News is now learning more about what will happen to the current building afterward. Several people in the planning process for Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) say it will...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening on Sept. 9th in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Here's some sweet news for Sioux City!. Crumbl Cookies is opening its new store on Friday, September 9th at 5824 Sunnybrook Drive, near Stone Bru and Hobby Lobby. It will have a soft opening date on Thursday, September 8th. Siouxland News spoke exclusively with the...
Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
Game of the week preview: Sioux City East vs Sioux City North
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As Friday night, Sept. 2nd approaches and week two of the high school football season draws ever closer, the Siouxland News sports team will be giving you an in-depth look at the Game of the Week, between the Sioux City North High School Stars and the Sioux City East High School Black Raiders.
Sheldon opens 50 year time capsule as Sesquicentennial celebration begins
SHELDON, Iowa — The City of Sheldon kicked off its 150th-anniversary celebration. The festivities began with the "bang!". Friday morning's event showcased the city's time capsule which was buried in 1972. It took a while to find the time capsule again, but Friday, people got a chance to see...
Sioux County has new interim Sheriff
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst was sworn in as Sioux County Sheriff on Thursday. The new role for Van Voorst comes after Dan Altena retired from the position of Sioux County Sheriff on August 31. Sheriff Van Voorst says, “I am excited for this opportunity and...
Teen skateboarder hit by car on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a report of a skateboarder being hit by a car early Thursday morning in the northbound lane of 2400 S Lewis Blvd. Police say the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the road around 5:00 a.m. and the driver of the car was unable to avoid hitting him due to the lack of time, along with the darkness of the road.
Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
Detours to be in effect due to ArtSplash event Labor Day Weekend
SIOUX CITY, IA — Here's a word of warning for anyone traveling into Downtown Sioux City this holiday weekend. Be prepared for detours. Several streets around the Sioux City Art Center are already closed in preparation for the ArtSplash festival Saturday and Sunday. That includes one lane of Nebraska...
Garbage collection delayed for the week after Labor day Weekend
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Speaking of the labor day holiday, a reminder from the city of Sioux City. Because the holiday is on Monday, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all next week. If your bins are usually picked up Monday, next week they'll be...
Nebraska health officials warn of continued toxic algae in Stanton, Pierce County lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is reminding people about harmful algae blooms at two northeast Nebraska lakes. The Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and the Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are among four Nebraska lakes the state has issued health alerts for after they continued to test positive for elevated levels of a toxin released by certain kinds of algae.
Trial set to begin for Plymouth Co. man charged with murder
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County man's murder trial is set to begin next week. 83-year-old Thomas Knapp is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2020 shooting death of Kevin Juzek. That shooting happened at Knapp's home in rural Merrill. A year ago Knapp was ruled incompetent...
Alley Art Festival returns, 50 artists adding murals to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Alley Art Festival is returning for its 4th year in the alleys way of downtown Sioux City. Saturday, September 24th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. downtown Sioux City alleyways between 4th 5th, and 6t Street will turn into an artwork full of musicians, artists, and painters showcasing their talents.
Hawks take down Jays in battle of the birds
LE MARS, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeats Gehlen Catholic in their week 2 matchup in a shootout, 50-35. HMS will take on South O'Brien in week 3, while Gehlen Catholic will take on Hinton.
Ronald McDonald House celebrates expansion opening, can help more local families
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Ronald McDonald House is celebrating the completion of a recent expansion project. The charity added another bedroom, a new family room and modern renovations throughout the house, leaving it more ready than ever to serve families in need. The house first opened in...
Winnebago wins big over Pine Ridge
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians have won 10 straight games coming into Friday's matchup with Pine Ridge. And they showcased the same dominance as last year, not letting Pine Ridge cross the 50 yard line on defense. Winnebago comes away with the big win over Pine Ridge, they'll...
Bloomfield wins first bout with Crofton in over 20 years
CROFTON, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees and Crofton Warriors met for the first time on the gridiron since 1999 Friday night. It didn't take long for these squads to get acquainted with each other, trading scores early on with the Bees scoring 28 unanswered points to take the win 28-10.
Wolverines come back to take down the Cardinals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City West defeated South Sioux City Thursday night, Sept. 1st in a non-conference matchup. After falling behind 15-0 early on, the Wolverines rallied off 27 straight points to take a 27-15 lead. Heading into the fourth, the Wolverines unleashed an air raid, with Keavian...
Huskies steamroll Cossacks in half the time
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have outscored their first three opponents on the season 155-0. They've dominated every aspect of the game, and that was on full display against the Sioux Valley Cossacks Friday night. EP-J went up quick, 50-0 and the game was called at...
